Manchester City v Burnley Match Preview & Best Odds

Manchester City Free Bets

Manchester City entertain Burnley in the Premier League on Wednesday evening

Kick-off: 7.30pm UK Time, Wednesday 31st January 2024

Vincent Kompany will go head-to-head with his former employers when his Burnley outfit travel to the Etihad Stadium for a meeting with defending Premier League champions Manchester City on Wednesday evening.

This is the first meeting between Manchester City and Burnley since the start of the season when Pep Guardiola’s men cruised to a comfortable 3-0 victory against a Clarets side tipped for relegation back to the Championship. The Citizens made it into the fifth round of the FA Cup courtesy of a 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane on Friday evening, thus extending their winning run across competitions to seven games. Indeed, Guardiola’s side have returned nine wins and one draw from their last ten outings with 28 goals scored along the way although they trail Premier League leaders Liverpool by five points, albeit with a game-in-hand over Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Burnley will have been out of action for nineteen days by the time kick-off comes on Wednesday evening and as such, they have had plenty of time to prepare for this tricky midweek test. As things stand, Kompany’s side sit second from bottom in the Premier League table with five points separating them from safety and they face some tough tests in the weeks ahead, encounters with the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal also on the horizon.

Burnley will take some hope from the fact that their away form has been better than that at Turf Moor, eight points having been collected on their travels as opposed to just four on home soil. Nevertheless, it’s hard to back anything other than a comprehensive and convincing win for the hosts on Wednesday evening given the contrasting form of the two teams. Burnley will look to frustrate their hosts while attempting to avoid errors at the back, however City should have little difficulty breaching the leaky Clarets rearguard and recording a solid win in front of their home fans.

Back Man City to win 3-0 at best odds of 6/1