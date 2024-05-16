Manchester City 1/6 to win Premier League AND FA Cup

Categories: Blog | Published by: admin admin

Manchester City are on the verge of achieving a domestic double with the Premier League title and FA Cup within their grasp, therefore now is an excellent time to check out the very best Manchester City odds and free bets which you can claim when registering with any of our UK betting sites today.

Manchester City 1/6 to win Premier League AND FA Cup

Manchester City are just 90 minutes away from claiming the Premier League title for the sixth time in seven season, while they are just one match away from adding the 2023/24 FA Cup to their trophy cabinet.

Dominant force

While Manchester City are a best price of 2/9 to land the FA Cup this season (lowest odds 1/8), they are priced at just 1/6 to claim a domestic double with the Premier League trophy and FA Cup. Pep Guardiola’s men have been the dominant force in the Premier League this season although they have been involved in a three-way tussle with Arsenal and until recently, Liverpool in the battle for the domestic crown. Indeed, with just one game left to play, Manchester City aren’t yet assured of the title and nothing less than victory will do in their final outing, should the Gunners claim a maximum points haul in their meeting with Everton.

Manchester City odds

Pep Guardiola’s side have also made it through to the final of the FA Cup where they will do battle with a Manchester United outfit which had managed just a single point from three games prior to their 3-2 win over Newcastle United last night. This competition presents the Red Devils with their only chance of making it into European competition this season but we envisage the Citizens denying Erik Ten Hag’s side the chance to be involved in continental competition for 2024/25 by claiming the trophy. United are a best price of 5/1 to claim the FA Cup while Man City are 2/9 favourites for the trophy.