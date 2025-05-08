Man United v Athletic Bilbao Europa League Odds & Preview

Red Devils Eye Final Berth as Bilbao Face Old Trafford Uphill Battle

Date: 8 May 2025 | Time: 20:00 BST

Manchester United stand just 90 minutes away from booking their ticket to the Europa League final as they prepare to welcome Athletic Bilbao to the Theatre of Dreams on Thursday evening. Having already landed a hefty punch in the first leg, the Red Devils will be aiming to finish the job under the floodlights at Old Trafford, while the Basque visitors will need to conjure up something bordering on a footballing miracle.

First-Leg Triumph Leaves United in Command

A week ago in the Basque Country, Bilbao’s usually impenetrable San Mamés fortress—where they’d triumphed in all six previous Europa League outings this season—was reduced to little more than rubble by a rampant United. The visitors’ first-leg masterclass delivered a surprising, yet emphatic, 3-0 win against a side who hadn’t tasted home defeat in over eight months.

Bruno Fernandes, United’s talismanic captain, scored twice before Casemiro capped off the opening period with a third goal, leaving the Basque faithful in stunned silence. To add insult to injury, Bilbao were reduced to ten men before the night was out, compounding their woes.

United’s European campaign has now stretched to 13 matches without defeat (eight wins and five draws), and if they continue this run, they’ll become only the seventh team in Europa League history—and just the second from England after Chelsea’s 2018-19 invincibles—to reach the final unbeaten. Still, head coach Rúben Amorim has warned against complacency. As he rightly pointed out, “anything can happen in one game”—though many United fans might rather he didn’t tempt fate.

Domestic Disasters Keep Europa League Dreams Alive

While Europe has been a relative sanctuary, United’s Premier League form has been about as steady as a jelly on a rollercoaster. Their most recent league outing ended in a breathless 4-3 defeat to Brentford, a match that saw Amorim field the youngest starting XI in Manchester United’s long and storied history.

With 16 league defeats from 35 matches and a meagre haul of 39 points, United sit 15th in the table. They are mathematically assured their lowest points total in Premier League history and cannot climb higher than 12th. Simply put, Europa League success isn’t just desirable—it’s essential if Champions League nights are to return to Old Trafford next season.

One statistic should at least provide a degree of comfort for the United faithful. In the history of the Europa League and its predecessor, the UEFA Cup, every one of the 133 teams who have won a first-leg knockout tie by three or more goals away from home have gone on to progress. That’s a 100% success rate—a number even the most pessimistic fan would struggle to fret over.

Old Trafford: Fortress or False Hope?

United have built a solid record at home in this competition. They are unbeaten in their last 11 Europa League matches at Old Trafford, a run stretching back to September 2022 when Real Sociedad inflicted a narrow 1-0 defeat.

Bilbao’s Uphill Task: History and Headaches

For Athletic Bilbao, the mountain ahead is Everest-sized. Not since the 2011-12 campaign have they reached a European final, and overturning a three-goal deficit away from home is a feat rarely achieved—though not entirely unprecedented. Olympiakos pulled off such a comeback only last season in the Europa Conference League, so hope, however faint, remains alive.

Compounding their European woes is a domestic slump. With just five wins from their last 14 La Liga matches, Athletic’s grip on fourth place has loosened, and Villarreal now lurk only three points behind with four games remaining. Last weekend’s goalless draw against Real Sociedad did little to ease concerns.

Goals have been in painfully short supply. Ernesto Valverde’s side has failed to score in six of their last nine outings, including two of their last three Europa League fixtures. Valverde himself admitted the challenge of juggling European and domestic commitments, though he stopped short of offering any miracle solutions.

A Grim English Record

Bilbao’s record on English soil does little to inspire confidence either. In nine previous visits to English clubs, they’ve suffered seven defeats and managed just one victory—a memorable 3-2 win at Old Trafford back in March 2012, under the stewardship of Marcelo Bielsa. It was a result etched into Bilbao folklore, but lightning, as they say, rarely strikes twice.

Team News: Red Devils’ Injuries Stack Up

Injuries have been United’s constant companion this season, and Thursday will be no exception. Matthijs de Ligt, who limped off against Brentford, faces a race against time. Toby Collyer also requires a late assessment, while Lisandro Martínez, Joshua Zirkzee, Diogo Dalot, and Ayden Heaven are all sidelined.

Teenager Chido Obi-Martin became the youngest player ever to start for United in the Premier League at the weekend but won’t feature here due to ineligibility. As a result, Rasmus Højlund is expected to lead the line, supported by Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho.

Victor Lindelöf could be restored to the starting defence, potentially joining Harry Maguire and prodigy Leny Yoro. Noussair Mazraoui may drop into a right-sided centre-back role should Amorim opt for Amad Diallo at right wing-back following his recent promising cameos. Midfield duties will likely fall to Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte, with Patrick Dorgu providing width.

Bilbao’s Selection Puzzle

Athletic Bilbao also have their fair share of absentees. Dani Vivian is suspended following his red card in the first leg. Aitor Paredes is expected to slot in alongside Yeray Álvarez at the heart of the defence.

Star winger Nico Williams, seasoned full-back Oscar de Marcos, and top scorer Oihan Sancet are all injury doubts. Should they miss out, Inaki Williams and Alex Berenguer will likely patrol the flanks, with Unai Gómez operating behind either Maroan Sannadi or Gorka Guruzeta up front. Should De Marcos not recover in time, Andoni Gorosabel could deputise at right-back.

Likely Line-Ups

For the hosts, André Onana is expected to don the gloves once again, shielded by a defensive trio of Lindelöf, Maguire, and Yoro. Mazraoui, Ugarte, Casemiro, and Dorgu should provide a blend of steel and creativity across midfield, with Fernandes and Garnacho lending attacking guile behind the spearhead, Højlund.

Athletic Bilbao will likely counter with Agirrezabala in goal. A back four comprising De Marcos, Paredes, Álvarez, and Berchiche will attempt to hold the line. De Galarreta and Jauregizar should form the midfield anchor, while Inaki Williams, Berenguer, and (if fit) Nico Williams are set to support Sannadi at the tip of the spear.

Prediction: United to Edge a Thriller

Previous clashes between these two sides have seldom lacked drama. Across five meetings, 22 goals have rattled the net—an average of 4.4 per game. United have notched 12 of those, while Bilbao have contributed 10. Each of those encounters has produced at least three goals.

Expect another goal-laden affair. Bilbao have no choice but to attack, and United’s defence, rarely the tightest ship, may concede. However, overcoming a three-goal deficit appears a bridge too far. We foresee a 3-2 victory for Manchester United on the night, securing a 6-2 aggregate success and sending the Red Devils to San Mamés for the final.

United fans might want to keep the defibrillators close at hand—but barring calamity, their side should get the job done.

