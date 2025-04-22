Man City vs Aston Villa Preview: Prediction, Lineups & 11/2 Bet Builder Tips

Champions League Chase Heats Up at the Etihad

There’s more than just three points at stake tonight at the Etihad Stadium, as Manchester City and Aston Villa square off in a pivotal Premier League clash with major implications in the race for Champions League football.

City come into this one sitting fifth, with Villa just one point behind in seventh. But a win for Unai Emery’s men could see them leapfrog the defending champions and potentially climb as high as third – albeit fourth is more likely due to goal difference.

Prediction: Can Villa Break a 12-Year Hoodoo?

Pep Guardiola’s side are enjoying a solid spell of form, having gone six matches unbeaten in all competitions, capped by a late 2-0 victory away to Everton at the weekend. It’s their best run since January and has helped steady the ship after a patchy spell.

But it’s Aston Villa who arrive as Europe’s form team. Having won nine of their last ten matches, they’re brimming with belief—even after their Champions League exit last week. Their 4-1 demolition of Newcastle was a statement performance and keeps their top-four ambitions very much alive.

Still, the task is steep. Villa haven’t won at the Etihad in over 12 years, and the hosts will be eager to maintain that dominance. That said, with momentum on their side and a relatively settled squad, Emery’s men might just spring a surprise.

Score Prediction: Manchester City 1-2 Aston Villa

Predicted Lineups: Who Makes the Cut?

Injuries continue to test Guardiola’s depth, with Rodri, Haaland, Stones, Ake and Ederson all sidelined. That opens the door for Nico O’Reilly, who has stepped up in recent weeks and is expected to retain his place at left-back following his goal at Goodison Park. In front of him, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Omar Marmoush could offer the creative spark in what may be a slightly unorthodox attacking trio.

Further back, Gvardiol and Dias are likely to form the central defensive pairing, with Ortega continuing in goal.

As for the visitors, Aston Villa have the luxury of a clean bill of health. After their impressive win against Newcastle, Emery is unlikely to make wholesale changes. However, Amadou Onana, who made an impact from the bench, could be rewarded with a starting berth in midfield.

Expect to see Martínez between the sticks, supported by a familiar back line featuring Mings, Konsa, Cash and Maatsen. John McGinn and Youri Tielemans will anchor the midfield, with Marco Asensio and Jaden Rogers supporting Ollie Watkins, who is back in form after a goal and assist last time out.

Team News: Injuries and Selection Notes

Manchester City remain without several key figures, with injuries continuing to mount. The absence of Rodri and Haaland is particularly telling, with Guardiola needing to rely on squad depth and youth.

O’Reilly is one to watch again. The academy graduate has scored in back-to-back Premier League matches and looks to have cemented a place in the XI for now.

For Villa, the mood is far more relaxed. With a fully fit squad and confidence surging, Emery has little reason to alter a winning formula. Onana may be the only tweak after his strong cameo over the weekend.

Bet Builder Tips: 11/2 Value on Offer

Our Bet Builder selection for this fixture combines three high-value picks, currently best priced at 11/2 with William Hill:

Nico O’Reilly to commit 1+ foul

Ollie Watkins to score anytime

Over 2.5 total goals in the match

O’Reilly has developed a reputation for rash challenges, having committed at least one foul in all his league starts to date. Up against pacey Villa wingers like Leon Bailey, he’s likely to be tested defensively.

Watkins, meanwhile, is hitting form at the right time. After being benched in the Champions League, he returned to the starting line-up with a goal and an assist—his 15th of the league season. Against a City side known to concede, particularly when stretched, his pace and movement could prove decisive.

As for goals, recent meetings between these sides at the Etihad have been lively. City have scored three or more in each of their last three home games against Villa, and their fixtures regularly exceed the 2.5-goal mark. Villa’s away matches also tend to be high-scoring affairs, hitting the over in 62% of their games on the road.

With both clubs fighting for a Champions League berth and attacking threats on show, tonight’s clash promises entertainment and possibly a shake-up in the top four race. Villa’s form can’t be ignored—and they may just rewrite the history books in Manchester.