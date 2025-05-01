Man City v Wolves Odds & Preview: Wolves Look to Howl at the Etihad

Premier League | Gameweek 35

Date: Friday, 2 May 2025

Kick-off: 8pm UK

Venue: Etihad Stadium

With another FA Cup final ticket freshly stamped, Manchester City return to domestic duty on Friday evening. Wolverhampton Wanderers—those in-form party crashers from the Midlands—will be the latest visitors hoping to upset Pep Guardiola’s unpredictable, occasionally brilliant, occasionally baffling City side.

City’s Silver Lining… and a Hint of Cloud

It was a weekend of mixed emotions for Manchester City supporters. On one hand, the blue side of Manchester is heading to a third consecutive FA Cup final—the sort of thing that used to sound like fantasy football. A 2-0 dismissal of Nottingham Forest at Wembley saw them safely through, with early goals bookending a largely controlled performance.

But elsewhere, back in the realm of the Premier League, Liverpool slammed the door shut on City’s ambitions of retaining their title. Years of dominance now officially over, the Sky Blues are left scrapping for a top-five finish to at least secure Champions League football next season.

There is, however, a whiff of momentum. City have bagged three consecutive league wins, including a dramatic victory over Aston Villa courtesy of a last-minute Matheus Nunes strike. Four wins on the bounce would mark their longest streak since those heady early weeks of the season when everything seemed so simple.

Despite their squad being more patched-up than a second-hand bicycle, history suggests City will fancy their chances. They’ve emerged victorious in eight of their last nine Etihad encounters with Wolves. But with Guardiola’s men, nothing this season is ever quite as straightforward as the stats would have you believe.

Wolves on the Prowl: Six of the Best and Chasing History

If there’s one team you wouldn’t want turning up at your ground with a spring in their step, it’s Wolves. Six Premier League wins on the trot—a feat no other club can better this season—has catapulted them from relegation scrappers to mid-table marauders.

It’s been almost 80 years since Wolverhampton last chalked up seven top-flight wins on the spin. To say they’re on the verge of making club history would be an understatement akin to describing Kevin De Bruyne as “quite good at passing.”

Their latest scalp came in the shape of Leicester City, where Jorgen Strand Larsen and Matheus Cunha continued their goal-scoring bromance in a 3-0 romp at Molineux. The result confirmed Leicester’s doom and kept Wolves dreaming of an unprecedented streak.

Having won their last four away games, including some gritty, last-ditch triumphs, Wolves will travel north without fear. True, they’ve only bested City once in their last nine league duels—but they’ll take heart from October’s reverse fixture where Strand Larsen found the net.

And let’s not forget last season’s visit to the Etihad ended in a 5-1 drubbing courtesy of an Erling Haaland masterclass. Revenge, anyone?

City’s Walking Wounded and Wolves’ Fit-Again Firepower

City’s medical room is, sadly, still open for business. Erling Haaland, Rodri, Nathan Ake, and John Stones remain sidelined, while Oscar Bobb and Ederson are battling to prove their fitness. In goal, Stefan Ortega looks set to continue deputising.

Up front, the lively Omar Marmoush will again fill Haaland’s sizeable boots. Fun fact (depending on your allegiance): all six of his Premier League goals this season have come at the Etihad. Clearly, the home comforts suit him.

James McAtee returns to the fold after missing the FA Cup semi-final through suspension. In the attacking third, Jack Grealish, Savinho, and Jeremy Doku will jostle for a starting role. The creative heartbeat? Step forward Kevin De Bruyne, who boasts an absurd record against Wolves—10 goal involvements in nine appearances, with five scored and five assisted.

Meanwhile, Wolves arrive with most of their key threats locked, loaded, and in form. Matheus Cunha—fresh from 21 Premier League goal involvements this season (only Raul Jimenez in 2019-20 has managed more for the club)—is likely to lead the line again, unless someone pries him away in the summer window.

Jorgen Strand Larsen, meanwhile, has hit a purple patch. Six goals in his last six appearances, with four proving to be match-winners, have made him the toast of the Molineux faithful.

Elsewhere, Sam Johnstone missed last weekend’s action but may return, while Hwang Hee-chan and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde both made bench cameos against Leicester. Long-term absentees Sasa Kalajdzic, Enso Gonzalez, and Yerson Mosquera continue their rehabilitation.

How They’ll Likely Line Up: A Narrative Glimpse

For Manchester City, Stefan Ortega is expected to take his place between the sticks. A defensive quartet featuring Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, and young talent O’Reilly should provide the backbone.

In midfield, the experienced duo of Bernardo Silva and Mateo Kovacic will look to control proceedings, joined by the ever-reliable Ilkay Gundogan. The attacking duties will be spread between the silky Jeremy Doku, the imperious Kevin De Bruyne, and Omar Marmoush, whose Etihad-only scoring record remains one of football’s odd little quirks.

As for Wolves, Jose Sa will be the man tasked with keeping the Citizens at bay. Defensively, Hugo Bueno, Agbadou, and Toti will form a no-nonsense trio, while the wing-backs Nelson Semedo and Rayan Ait-Nouri offer both defensive cover and an attacking outlet.

In midfield, the industrious Andre Gomes and Munetsi will look to stifle City’s creativity. Matheus Cunha will lead the line, ably supported by Strand Larsen, who has been causing nightmares for defenders up and down the country.

Prediction: Manchester City 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers – City to Edge It

Though the days of City steamrolling opponents may feel like a distant memory this season, Guardiola’s men have rediscovered some semblance of defensive solidity. With fewer goals conceded and home advantage in their favour, they should have just enough to quell Wolves’ rebellion.

Wolves will certainly test the mettle of City’s patched-up squad and may even draw first blood. But when the dust settles, expect the Sky Blues to have eked out a narrow victory—Manchester City 2, Wolves 1.

Betting Tip: Fancy a Wager?

And let’s be honest, if football’s taught us anything this season, it’s to expect the unexpected.