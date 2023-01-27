Huge Price Boosts on Man City v Arsenal with Boylesports

Man City Free Bets

Defending Premier League champions Manchester City do battle with title favourites and league leaders Arsenal in the fourth round of the FA Cup and Boylesports are offering some mouthwatering price boosts on this eagerly awaited clash. Join now and get your hands on some excellent value ahead of tonight’s encounter.

Basic Terms: New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. **18+. Prices subject to fluctuation and availability. T&C’s Apply. T&Cs apply

Manchester City are in FA Cup action tonight when they entertain Premier League title favourites Arsenal in the fourth round of the competition. The Citizens and the Gunners are the top two teams in the country right now although while they will attaching the utmost importance to their respective league campaigns, there’s little doubt that they will take tonight’s clash very seriously.

This promises to be a high octane encounter between two attack-minded sides and you can add to the excitement by taking advantage of some huge price boosts from leading bookmaker Boylesports. Register now and you can claim free bet bonuses to the value of £20 when you bet an initial £10, PLUS you can also get a boosted 4/1 on Manchester City to win and Haaland to score first goal OR a mouthwatering 33/1 on Arsenal to win, both teams to score and Saka to score first goal.

UK – Bet £10 Get £20 + MAN CITY TO WIN, OVER 2.5 GOALS, HAALAND TO SCORE 1ST – 4/1

OR

ARSENAL TO WIN, BTTS, SAKA TO SCORE 1ST – 33/1

