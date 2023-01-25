Manchester City Price Boost

Man City v Arsenal Price Boost: Evens for a Goal to be Scored in First Half

Defending Premier League champions Manchester City entertain title favourites Arsenal in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Friday evening and leading William Hill are giving away a massive price boost on this match. Register with this leading bookmaker now and you can get Evens on a goal to be scored in the first half at the Etihad Stadium (was 1/4).

Basic Terms: One offer per customer, per individual promotion. Player restrictions and individual promotion terms apply. 18+

Manchester City and Arsenal are expected to serve up a thrilling encounter on Friday evening when they do battle with each other in the fourth round of the FA Cup. The Gunners are sitting relatively comfortably at the summit of the Premier League table and they enjoy a game-in-hand over defending champions Manchester City who sit five points adrift of Mikel Arteta’s men. Nevertheless both sides will put their league battle to one side on Friday evening when they concentrate on their respective FA Cup campaigns. The Gunners made it through to the 4th round of the competition on the back of a 3-0 win over Oxford United earlier this month while Manchester City overcame Chelsea to the tune of 4-0 in their third round outing.

The great news is that William Hill are giving away a price-boosted Evens for a goal to be scored in the first half of this clash. It doesn’t matter whether Man City or Arsenal find the back of the net, there just needs to be at least one goal scored before the break. You can bet up to £10 at this amazing price.

