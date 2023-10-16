Luxembourg v Slovakia Match Preview & Best Odds

Luxembourg are still in the equation in the battle for a top two finish to their Group J qualifying campaign and they lock horns with second-placed Slovakia this evening

Kick-off: 7.45pm, Monday 16th October 2023

Luxembourg have collected a total of eleven points from seven games in Group J and currently sit in third position, however they can overtake Slovakia with a win over Francesco Calzona’s side on home soil tonight.

Luxembourg have never before qualified for a major international tournament, however they find themselves still in with a chance of making it to Euro 2024 on account of their solid showing in Group G. Indeed, Luc Holtz’s men have been very much the surprise package in this group and with Portugal having already qualified with room to spare, the battle is intensifying for second position. As things stand, Iceland and Bosnia-Herzegovina can still qualify via a top two finish, however this picture will have changed completely after tonight’s round of fixtures. Victory for Luxembourg would give them a distinct advantage ahead of their final two games against Liechtenstein and Bosnia-Herzegovina next month but in reality, a win for the hosts tonight seems rather unlikely as far as we’re concerned.

Slovakia went down 3-2 to Portugal in their last outing on Friday evening, thus ensuring that Ronaldo and co will head to the finals next summer. Calzona’s men remain in second position with 13 points to their name thanks to four wins and one draw from their seven games thus far. Both of their losses came against Portugal and at the time of writing, the Slovaks are favourites to make it through to their third successive European Championships. Their last two group outings will be against Iceland at home and Bosnia-Herzegovina away, therefore it will be interesting to see how things pan out in this group over the next few weeks.

As far as this match is concerned, Slovakia will be satisfied by their performance in the narrow 3-2 defeat to Portugal last time out and if they can manage to tighten things up at the back, they should collect all three points. Luxembourg have been far better than expected thus far and we envisage them finding the net here, however we’ll be siding with the visitors to claim the spoils in this one.

