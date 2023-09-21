Luton Town v Wolverhampton Wanderers Match Preview & Best Odds

Categories: Blog | Published by: admin admin

Luton Town Free Bets

Luton Town will be desperate to get off the starting blocks when they entertain Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend, therefore not is a great time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites and claim some excellent Luton Town Free Bets ahead of this clash.

Luton Town v Wolverhampton Wanderers Match Preview & Best Odds

Luton Town failed to get themselves off the starting blocks in their fifth Premier League outing when falling to a 1-0 defeat to Fulham last weekend and it’s hard to envisage them managing anything from the visit of Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.

Kick-off: 3pm, Saturday 23rd September 2023

Luton Town have little to show for their season so far, a League Cup second round victory over Gillingham their only success since the start of the campaign. Whilst in league action the Hatters have scored just two goals whilst conceding ten and thus far they have failed to add any points. In fairness this is about the same as most people expected and manager Rob Edwards may well take some comfort from the fact that his men managed to keep Fulham at bay throughout the first half last time out.

Luton are now the only top-flight side yet to get themselves off the starting blocks and only Everton – who have played one more game – have failed to find the back of the net more often that the Hatters. Luton fans will obviously have been realistic about their side’s ambitions for their first ever Premier League campaign but the current plight of Wolverhampton Wanderers may give them hope of getting their first top-flight win in over three decades.

Wolverhampton Wanderers broke the deadlock in the seventh minute against Liverpool last weekend but ultimately they came off second best in a 3-1 defeat at Molineux and with just one win and four defeats to their name, they sit just three points above Luton Town, having played one game more than the Hatters. Only Burnley have leaked more goals (12) than Wolves’ twelve so far this season and the West Midlands side have only managed one win from their last eleven away games in the Premier League, this being a 1-0 victory over Everton earlier this season.

Wolves last visited Kenilworth Road ten years ago with the Hatters – then a non league outfit – emerging giant-killing victors with a 1-0 win. Nevertheless, this time around we expect Wolves to create plenty of chances against a suspect Hatters backline and a fifth successive league defeat looks set to be on the cards for the hosts.

Back Luton 0 – 2 Wolves at best odds of 11/1