Luton Town welcome West Bromwich Albion to Kenilworth Road on Friday evening, therefore why not register a new betting account with any of our featured UK betting sites and claim the very best Luton Town v West Bromwich Albion odds and bookmaker free bet bonus offers ahead of this clash.

Luton Town v West Bromwich Albion Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Friday 1st November 2024

Luton Town’s first season back in the Championship has been something of a struggle and the side find themselves sitting third from bottom of the table after back-to-back defeats in their last two outings.

Desperate to bounce back

Having lost three of their last four Championship outings, Luton Town have dropped down to 22nd position in the league table and they will be desperate to bounce back from this disappointing start on Friday evening when they entertain West Bromwich Albion. Indeed, far from returning straight back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, the Hatters are far more likely to suffer a second successive relegation should results not improve soon. From their twelve league outings, Luton have collected just eleven points from their three wins and two draws, while they have suffered seven league defeats since the start of the campaign, more than any other second tier side.

Fast losing ground

West Bromwich Albion have also been struggling of late with no wins in their last six Championship outings although to be fair they have lost just twice during that time. The Baggies haven’t exactly dropped out of the automatic promotion race but they are fast losing ground and need to return to winning ways, their last victory whilst on league duty coming in September when they beat struggling Plymouth Argyle 1-0. Where the Baggies have excelled is in defence, the side having conceded just seven goals since the start of the campaign, less than every other Championship side with the exception of Burnley and Sheffield United.

Solid defensive record

West Brom will aim to build on their solid defensive record when they travel to Kenilworth Road on Friday evening and while the Baggies have struggled somewhat going forward this season with just thirteen league goals scored so far – less than any other side in the top half of the table – we envisage them coming good against a threadbare Hatters’ defence in this clash.

Back West Brom to win and both teams to score at best odds of 24/5