Luton Town v Sheffield United Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 10th February 2024

Since hauling themselves into the Premier League for the very first time, Luton Town have managed to find their feet with no defeats since the start of the year and they will be confident of seeing off fellow new boys Sheffield United on Saturday afternoon.

Luton Town shared the spoils with Newcastle United in an eight-goal thriller at St James’ Park last weekend and this took the Hatters’ unbeaten run across competitions to six games, this run including a fine 4-0 defeat of Brighton & Hove Albion at the end of January. On the back of this run, Luton have lifted themselves out of the relegation zone although they sit just one point clear of 18th-placed Everton, albeit with a game-in-hand over all three sides in the drop zone. Indeed, having found the net in each of their last ten Premier League outings with four scored in each of their last two, the evidence suggests that they will find little difficulty in getting past visitors Sheffield United on Saturday afternoon.

Sheffield United sit at the foot of the Premier League table and for very good reason. The Blades have managed just two wins from their 23 league outings this season and they head into this game on the back of a 5-0 demolition by Aston Villa. It will be nothing short of a minor miracle should Chris Wilder’s men manage to remain in the top-flight at the end of the season and with fifteen goals conceded in their last five top-flight matches, we believe that they will be second best at Kenilworth Road.

Confidence levels will be at opposite ends of the scale in the two camps ahead of this encounter and there is absolutely no evidence to suggest that the visitors can provide a shock result here. There’s every chance that Luton can become the first newly-promoted Premier League side to score four goals in three successive league games but even if this doesn’t prove to be the case, we expect the home fans to be revelling in another hugely important victory on Saturday afternoon.

Back Luton Town to win and both teams to score at best odds of 5/2