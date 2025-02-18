Championship bottom two Luton Town and Plymouth Argyle do battle in the second tier on Wednesday evening, therefore why not register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can benefit from a wide range of Championship free bets, as well as the latest Luton Town versus Plymouth Argyle odds and offers.

Luton Town v Plymouth Argyle Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 7.45pm UK Time, Wednesday 19th February 2025

The bottom two in the Championship standings lock horns on Wednesday evening with Luton Town and Plymouth Argyle both aiming for nothing less than all three points at Kenilworth Road.

Big ramifications

Matt Bloomfield has now been in charge at Luton Town for six games and the new manager is still in search of his first win as he looks to steer his new charges to safety. Indeed, Luton Town are in real danger of dropping from the Premier League to League One in just two seasons and Wednesday evening’s meeting with fellow relation battlers Plymouth Argyle could have big ramifications in the battle for Championship survival. Indeed, the Hatters have now gone four games without finding the back of the net in front of their own home fans and with just a single point collected from their last five league outings, confidence won’t be too high ahead of the visit of Plymouth.

Close run thing

Having gone four games without defeat – including a 2-2 draw with promotion-chasing Sunderland, 2-1 win over West Bromwich Albion, 5-1 thrashing of Millwall and most notably a 1-0 win over Liverpool in the FA Cup, Plymouth came crashing back down to earth when they lost 2-0 at Blackburn Rovers last time out. The Pilgrims have proven themselves capable of battling it out with the very best in the land however and as such, Luton Town should in theory be a pushover for them. In fairness, we don’t envisage Plymouth making mincemeat of the Hatters however and this may be a close run thing, especially with Luton holding home advantage.

Team News:

Luton Town: The Hatters will be without defender Tom Lockyer for this fixture.

Plymouth Argyle: Manager Wayne Rooney faces significant challenges, as winger Ibrahim Cissoko is sidelined until 2025 due to a hip injury sustained in October 2024. Additionally, captain Joe Edwards remains unavailable.

Head-to-Head:

Historically, Luton Town and Plymouth Argyle have faced each other 17 times, with Luton securing 7 wins, Plymouth 6, and 4 matches ending in stalemate.

Betting Odds

Match Result:

Luton Town: 4/5

Draw: 14/5

Plymouth Argyle: 19/5

Correct Score:

Luton Town 1-0: 15/2

Draw 1-1: 6/1

Plymouth Argyle 2-1: 17/2

First Goalscorer:

Carlton Morris (Luton Town): 5/1

Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town): 5/1

Ryan Hardie (Plymouth Argyle): 17/2

Anytime Goalscorer:

Carlton Morris: 23/10

Elijah Adebayo: 23/10

Ryan Hardie: 17/2

Win to Nil:

Luton Town: 2/1

Plymouth Argyle: 5/1

Both Teams to Score:

Yes: 4/6

No: 11/10

Note: Odds are subject to change and may vary between bookmakers.

Goal drought

Luton missed plenty of chances against Championship title contenders Sheffield United last weekend and the visit of the Pilgrims gives the home side a great chance to end their goal drought at Kenilworth Road. Plymouth have seemed much improved of late but they have failed to win any of their 16 away games in the league this season and we feel that they will need to wait a while longer to end this poor run.

Back Luton Town to win 1-0 at best odds of 6/1 with BetVictor Bookmakers