Luton Town v Manchester City Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 8pm, Tuesday 27th February 2024

Luton Town will be going all-out to produce one of their biggest ever results when they entertain Manchester City in the fifth round of the FA Cup at Kenilworth Road tonight.

Plenty of admirers

Luton Town are struggling to keep their heads above water in this, their first ever season in the Premier League. Nevertheless, it’s fair to say that they have won plenty of admirers thanks to their style of play but they head into tonight’s FA Cup fifth round tie on the back of three successive top-flight defeats against Sheffield United, Manchester United and Liverpool. As things stand, Rob Edwards’ men sit in 18th position in the Premier League table with four points separating them from 17th-placed Nottingham Forest and they will welcome the chance to put their Premier League concerns to one side tonight.

First meeting

The Hatters have already suffered defeat to Manchester City at Kenilworth Road this term, the defending Premier League champions edging their way to a 2-1 victory at this venue and this will be the first meeting between the two sides in the FA Cup since 1969 when City enjoyed a 1-0 win at Maine Road.

Far too much quality

Manchester City have lifted the FA Cup seven times in their history and they beat arch-rivals Manchester United in the 2023 renewal, Pep Guardiola’s side favourites to successfully defend their trophy. The Citizens haven’t been at their best at times this term but they are in a very strong position to challenge for the Premier League title and the chances are that they will have far too much quality for the home side this evening. The Hatters have proven themselves capable of causing issues for any side this term and we envisage them adding to the scoreline, however it’s hard to predict a positive result for the hosts in this one.

