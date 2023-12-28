Luton Town v Chelsea Match Preview & Best Odds

Luton Town will look to make it three wins on the bounce for the first time this season when they entertain Chelsea at Kenilworth Road on Saturday afternoon and as such, now is a great time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can help yourself to some exclusive Luton Town free bets and other Premier League promotions ahead of this match.

Kick-off: 12.30pm UK Time, Saturday 30th December 2023

The opening Premier League game on Saturday takes place at Kenilworth Road where Chelsea are the visitors, the home side looking to secure their third successive league win after beating Newcastle United and Sheffield United in their last two outings.

Luton Town made it back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time in their history and also became the first side in the competition to benefit from two own goals scored after the 75th minute in the 3-2 victory over fellow strugglers Sheffield United in their last outing. The Hatters will now be brimming with confidence and aiming to secure a third successive win when Chelsea come to town on Friday evening, Rob Edwards’ men within spitting distance of Everton and Nottingham Forest with a game-in-hand over both sides.

Chelsea managed a thoroughly unconvincing win over London rivals Crystal Palace in their last outing, the Blues overcoming the Eagles with a penalty in the 89th minute to secure a much needed maximum points haul. Despite their wastefulness throughout the match, Mauricio Pochettino’s side hauled themselves back into the top half of the Premier League table although while they have won each of their last four at Stamford Bridge, they have suffered defeat in each of their last four on the road.

Luton haven’t been demolished by any side at Kenilworth Road this season and we see no reason to believe that things will be any different this time around. Chelsea are struggling with an utterly dreadful away record while the Hatters have put in some much improved performances of late, therefore we’ll be siding with the home side to continue their winning run on Saturday afternoon in what has the makings of a tight affair.

