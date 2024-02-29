Luton Town v Aston Villa Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 5.30pm UK Time, Saturday 2nd March 2024

Luton Town were utterly annihilated by Manchester City in the fifth round of the FA Cup earlier this week and they will be desperate to bounce back by taking something from their meeting with Aston Villa at Kenilworth Road on Saturday evening.

Powers slowly waning

Erling Haaland banged in five goals against Luton Town in the FA Cup on Tuesday evening and these, along with a fine strike from Mateo Kovacic, helped ensure that the Hatters’ two goals were purely there for consolatory purposes. Luton Town’s powers appear to be slowly waning away with league defeats coming against Sheffield United, Manchester United and Liverpool in recent weeks. The side are now four points adrift of safety in the Premier League table – albeit with a game-in-hand over 17th-placed Nottingham Forest – and while they have found the back of the net in nine consecutive matches, they have conceded a whopping nineteen goals in their last five outings across competitions.

Plenty to be desired

Defensively, Aston Villa have left plenty to be desired on home soil in recent weeks, however they find themselves back in the top four of the Premier League table where they hold a five point advantage over fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur (who enjoy a game-in-hand). On home soil, the Lions lost their golden touch earlier in the year but as yet they have avoided defeat on their travels in 2024 with just a single goal leaked during that time. The West Midlands side remain in control of their Champions League destiny and they will be confident of success against a Hatters side whose injury-hit defence was carved apart by Man City earlier in the week.

