Luke Littler Betting Odds for Bahrain Masters

Categories: Blog | Published by: admin admin

Bahrain Masters Free Bets

The Bahrain Masters take place today and all eyes will be on teenage sensation Luke Littler, therefore now is an excellent time to register a new betting account with any of our featured UK Bookmakers and indulge yourself in some mouthwatering Bahrain Masters free bets and other exclusive offers today.

Luke Littler Betting Odds for Bahrain Masters

Pre-tournament outsider

Luke Littler was a 150/1 pre-tournament outsider ahead of his his World Darts Championship debut but after brushing aside Rob Cross and Brendan Dolan on his way to the final, the sixteen-year-old was only prevented from taking the title by world number one Luke Humphries who took the final 7-4 on sets.

Turns seventeen at the weekend

Luke ‘The Nuke’ Littler kicked off the World Championship on a world ranking of 164, however he head into today’s Bahrain Masters way up the board at number 31, having earned £202,500 for his efforts thus far. Littler, who turns seventeen at the weekend, is best odds of just 1/6 to brush aside 126 ranked Man Lok Leung in the first round match today, an implied chance of 85%. All first round and quarter-final matches in the competition will be contested over eleven legs, while the semi-final and final are best of thirteen and fifteen respectively.

Tournament favourite

Favourite to win the tournament is the recently crowned world champion and number one, Luke Humphries, at a best price of 13/5 while Michael van Gerwen comes in next at 7/2. Luke Littler is third in the betting at best odds of 9/2 (lowest price 7/2) while Gerwyn Price completes the top four in the betting at 13/2.

Bahrain Masters Winner Best Betting Odds

13/5 – Luke Humphries

7/2 – Michael van Gerwen

9/2 – Luke Littler

13/2 – Gerwyn Price

9/1 – Michael Smith

11/1 – Rob Cross

16/1 – Nathan Aspinall