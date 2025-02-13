Liverpool entertain Wolverhampton Wanderers bin the Premier League on Sunday afternoon and as such, now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can benefit from a range of Premier League free bets as well as the latest Liverpool versus Wolverhampton Wanderers odds and offers.

Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 2pm UK Time, Sunday 16th February 2025

Liverpool were denied all three points in midweek when they conceded a late equaliser at Goodison Park in the final Merseyside derby at that venue, however can they return to winning ways when they entertain Wolves on Sunday afternoon?

Shock exit

Liverpool remain seven points clear at the summit of the Premier League table but hot on the heels of their shock exit from the FA Cup at the hands of Championship strugglers Plymouth Argyle at the weekend, Arne Slot’s troops conceded deep into stoppage time when sharing the spoils with local rivals Everton on Wednesday evening. While these results in no way suggest that Liverpool are on the verge of a downturn in form, there is a concern that the side are losing steam as they head towards the business end of the campaign.

Improvement

Wolverhampton Wanderers are next in Liverpool’s sights and there’s every reason to believe that the Anfield outfit could be in for another tough 90 minutes here. The West Midlands outfit are sitting in the lower reaches of the Premier League table in 17th position but they have shown signs of big improvement in recent weeks with a narrow 1-0 defeat at home to Arsenal late last month being followed by successive 2-0 wins over Aston Villa (Premier League) and Championship side Blackburn Rovers (FA Cup).

Team News:

Liverpool’s injury list includes Joe Gomez (hamstring) and Tyler Morton (shoulder), both ruled out for this encounter. Curtis Jones is suspended following a red card in the Merseyside derby. Wolves are dealing with significant injuries, notably to key defender Yerson Mosquera, who suffered a severe knee injury expected to sideline him for the remainder of the season. Additionally, a virus outbreak has affected several players, leading to uncertainties in their lineup.

Key Players to Watch:

Liverpool: Mohamed Salah continues to be a pivotal figure, leading the Premier League Golden Boot race. Defender Virgil van Dijk’s presence will be crucial, especially given Wolves’ attacking threats.

Wolves: Matheus Cunha has been a consistent performer, contributing both goals and assists. Midfielder Joao Gomes will play a vital role in controlling the game’s tempo against Liverpool’s dynamic midfield.

Excellent home form

Liverpool, with their excellent home form and strength in depth, are understandably big favourites here. Nevertheless, Wolverhampton Wanderers have been showing signs of improvement in recent outings and we envisage them capitalising on any defensive lapses by the home side and taking a share of the spoils home with them.

Back a draw at best odds of 7/1