Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Thursday 6th February 2025

Both Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur head into their midweek EFL Cup semi-final second leg clash on the back of morale-boosting 2-0 wins, however Spurs have the upper hand in this two-legged affair.

Defending champions

Close to a month has passed since Tottenham Hotspur edged their way to victory in the EFL Cup semi-final first leg, Lucas Bergvall finding the back of the net with the only goal of the game. It’s fair to say that few will look past Arne Slot’s troops turning this two-legged tie on its head and take their total number of appearances in the final of the tournament to fifteen. Indeed, the Reds are the defending EFL Cup champions and the leading bookmakers make them favourites to once again claim this particular piece of silverware.

Disappointment

Tottenham Hotspur’s last two appearances in a two-legged EFL Cup semi-final – both against rivals Chelsea – ended in disappointment, including five years ago when they won the first leg 1-0. Spurs haven’t had much joy at Anfield in recent seasons with no wins here since 2011, however a stalemate would be enough to see them through to the final where they will lock horns with either Newcastle United or Arsenal.

Team News

Liverpool: Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to miss the match due to a thigh injury sustained during the recent 2-0 victory over Bournemouth. Manager Arne Slot has indicated that Alexander-Arnold is undergoing rehabilitation but will not be available for Thursday’s game. Academy product Conor Bradley is expected to fill in at right-back.

Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to miss the match due to a thigh injury sustained during the recent 2-0 victory over Bournemouth. Manager Arne Slot has indicated that Alexander-Arnold is undergoing rehabilitation but will not be available for Thursday’s game. Academy product Conor Bradley is expected to fill in at right-back. Tottenham Hotspur: Defender Djed Spence has expressed confidence in his ability to contain Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, who currently leads the Premier League with 21 goals. Spence has become a key player in Ange Postecoglou’s injury-hit squad and was instrumental in the first-leg victory. Nevertheless, Spurs continue to grapple with defensive injuries, including Radu Dragusin’s ACL injury which has sidelined him for the season.

Compelling contest

This encounter promises to be a compelling contest as Liverpool look to leverage their home advantage to overturn the narrow deficit from the first leg, while Tottenham aim to avoid defeat in order to advance to the final. All things considered, we envisage an evenly-fought encounter on Merseyside and with much at stake here, we’ll be siding with the spoils being shared and Spurs going through to the final of the competition..

