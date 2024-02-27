Liverpool v Southampton Match Preview & Best Odds

Liverpool will look to take a step closer to their second piece of silverware for the season when they entertain Southampton in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday evening.

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Wednesday 28th November 2024

Liverpool are 25% closer to a potential quadruple thanks to their weekend EFL Cup Final victory and they will now turn their attention to the FA Cup where they entertain Southampton at Anfield in the fifth round of the competition on Wednesday evening.

Seven pieces of silverware

Liverpool got the better of Chelsea in a thrilling 1-0 win in the EFL Cup Final at the weekend and the Merseyside outfit will now focus their attention to the other major domestic cup competition when they host Southampton in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday night. Jurgen Klopp has added seven pieces of silverware to the Anfield trophy cabinet since his arrival on Merseyside, including the first, and thus far only Premier League trophy and a sixth Champions League crown. Nevertheless, the soon-to-be-departing German boss stated that the EFL Cup beating of toothless Chelsea was the ‘most special’ of his managerial career so far. A decimated Liverpool side ended the game with a few academy players on the field and they will likely be licking their wounds from this testing affair, however they must now focus fully on making it past the fifth round of the FA Cup for just the second time in nine attempts.

Obligations

Southampton’s 1-2 defeat at home to Millwall on Saturday afternoon was their third loss in four outings and the south-coast side now find themselves five points adrift of the automatic promotion berths. Russell Martin has stated – understandably – that the last thing that his side need right now is a midweek FA Cup tie but having brushed aside Walsall and Watford, their obligations on Wednesday evening cannot be avoided. The Saints haven’t done battle with Liverpool in the FA Cup since 1989/90 when the Reds prevailed to the tune of 3-0 and the Merseyside outfit have triumphed in each of the last six meetings at Anfield.

Fatigue and injuries

Some of the Under-21 players who took part in the EFL Cup Final will likely be given a start in this one and it’s fair to say that Liverpool may not be at their best due to fatigue and injuries. Southampton will look to capitalise on this but the visitors don’t really have much wind in their sails right now and while this clash may prove to be a slog, we envisage Klopp’s men moving one step closer to another piece of silverware.

