Liverpool v Real Madrid Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Wednesday 27th November 2024

Liverpool are now the only side with a perfect record after four rounds of Champions League fixtures and they will look to make it five wins on the bounce in the tournament when they entertain Real Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday evening.

Lethargic and unconvincing

Liverpool took full advantage of yet another Manchester City capitulation to further extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table, ahead of their weekend blockbuster clash with Pep Guardiola’s men this coming weekend. Arne Slot’s side are also looking down on the rest of their Champions League counterparts after winning each of their opening four matches in the competition, the only side to have achieved this feat in 2024/25. The Reds were somewhat lethargic and unconvincing when edging past Southampton 3-2 at the weekend but the seemingly everlasting excellence of Mohamed Salah means that the Reds have found the back of the net at least twice in each of their last six competitive outings. The question is, can they put to an end their disheartening winless run against defending European champions Real Madrid?

Winless in eight meetings

The Reds have failed to win any of their last eight meetings with Real Madrid – including the 2018 and 2022 Champions League finals – with the Spaniards inflicting upon tonight’s hosts no less than seven defeats during this streak. Nevertheless, Real have far from impressed in the new-look Champions League this season with a 1-0 defeat to Lille and a 3-1 defeat at home to AC Milan. Currently sitting in 18th position in the standings, Real Madrid would fail to claim a seeded path to the play-offs if they fail to improve upon this, however there are clear signs that they have turned things around.

Walk in the park

On the back of their defeat to Milan, Real have triumphed in their last two La Liga outings with a 7-0 aggregate scoreline (4-0 against Osasuna and 3-0 against Leganes), these wins taking them to within four points of Barcelona in the league table. Indeed, while Real have stumbled in European competition this season, they should never be counted out and this certainly won’t be a walk in the park for a Liverpool side which weren’t at their best against Southampton.

Injuries

Nevertheless, the visitors aren’t exactly brimming with confidence in Europe right now and Ancelotti will need to deal with a few injuries in this midweek outing. As such, we’ll be siding with the home side to get their first win over Real Madrid in fifteen years and continue their perfect start to the competition.

