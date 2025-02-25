Liverpool entertain Newcastle United in the Premier League on Wednesday evening and as such, now is an excellent time to check out the very latest Liverpool versus Newcastle United odds and free bet offers which you can claim when registering with any of our featured UK betting sites today.

Liverpool v Newcastle United Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 8.15pm UK Time, Wednesday 26th February 2025

Liverpool passed their biggest domestic test of the season when beating Manchester City at the weekend and they will look to further underline their title credentials when they entertain Newcastle United on Wednesday evening.

Double figures

Liverpool’s lead at the summit of the Premier League table is now in double figures with eleven points separating Arne Slot’s side from second-placed Arsenal, albeit with the latter enjoying the advantage of a game in hand. This lead is starting to look insurmountable and on the back of an unconvincing streak of four matches across competitions where they failed to convince, Liverpool put in a champions’ performance when beating Manchester City last time out. Nevertheless, while the Reds have lost just once whilst on Premier League duty since the start of the season, the finish line is still some way off with 11 games yet to be played and a slip-up against Newcastle United would open things up slightly in the race for the domestic prize.

Flourishing

Alexander Isak has been flourishing at Newcastle United and he made it 19 league goals in the hard-fought and thoroughly entertaining victory over Nottingham Forest at the weekend. While things were rather nervy in the second half against the Tricky Trees, the 4-3 victory ensured that the Magpies would be spared the humiliation of a third successive straight defeat and they head into their midweek trip to Anfield in 5th position in the league standings. Howe’s men have nevertheless leaked nine goals in their last three outings and this doesn’t bode well ahead of their meeting with the league leaders.

Match Betting Odds

Match Result: Liverpool: 8/15 ​ Draw: 4/1 ​ Newcastle United: 5/1 ​

First Goalscorer: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool): 15/4 ​ Diogo Jota (Liverpool): 11/2 ​ Luis Díaz (Liverpool): 6/1 ​ Cody Gakpo (Liverpool): 6/1 ​ Darwin Núñez (Liverpool): 13/2 ​ Alexander Isak (Newcastle United): 15/2 ​ Callum Wilson (Newcastle United): 9/1 ​

Correct Score: Liverpool 1-0: 7/1 ​ Liverpool 2-0: 15/2 ​ Liverpool 2-1: 8/1 ​ Draw 1-1: 8/1 ​ Newcastle United 1-0: 14/1 ​ Newcastle United 2-1: 20/1 ​

Both Teams to Score: Yes: 10/11 ​ No: 10/11 ​

Half-Time/Full-Time: Liverpool/Liverpool: 13/10 ​ Draw/Liverpool: 19/5 ​ Draw/Draw: 7/1 ​ Newcastle United/Newcastle United: 9/1 ​ Draw/Newcastle United: 14/1 ​ Liverpool/Draw: 16/1 ​ Newcastle United/Draw: 17/1 ​ Newcastle United/Liverpool: 20/1 ​ Liverpool/Newcastle United: 50/1 ​



A force to be reckoned with

A glut of goals is generally on the cards when these two sides meet and we don’t envisage things being any different when they meet on Wednesday evening. The Magpies have been looking brittle at the back of late but they are a force to be reckoned with in the final third and as such, we expect this encounter to end all-square with both sides getting onto the scoresheet.

Back a draw and both teams to score at best odds of 9/2 with BetVictor Bookmakers