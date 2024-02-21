Liverpool v Luton Town Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 7.30pm UK Time, Wednesday 21st February 2024

High-flying Liverpool will look to extend their unbeaten home run in the Premier League to 25 games when they welcome Luton Town to Anfield this evening.

Unbeaten at Anfield

Liverpool further boosted their Premier League title credentials when thumping Brentford to the tune of 4-1 at the weekend and they currently sit just one point clear of second-placed Manchester City at the summit of the table after 25 rounds of fixtures. Since the start of the 2023/24 campaign, Liverpool have gone unbeaten in front of their own home fans in all competitions and they have found the back of the net at least twice in their last five victories at Anfield although they are still looking for their first clean sheet at this venue since the start of 2024.

Back in relegation zone

Luton Town found themselves two goals behind within seven minutes against Manchester United on Sunday and while the Hatters halved their deficit in the 14th minute, these proved to be the only three goals of the game and the points went the way of the Red Devils. Rob Edwards’ men are now back in the relegation zone with goal difference alone separating them from 17th-placed Everton although they do enjoy one game-in-hand over the Toffees.

Attacking verve

Tonight’s visitors can take a small degree of comfort from the fact that they have avoided defeat in their last three league outings away from Kenilworth Road but while their efforts against free-scoring Manchester United last weekend were commendable, Liverpool possess more than enough attacking verve to carve through the fatigued Hatters defence with relative ease.

