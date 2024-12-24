Liverpool entertain Leicester City in the Premier League on Boxing Day and as such, now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites, whereupon you can benefit from the very best Liverpool versus Leicester City odds and Premier League free bet offers.

Liverpool v Leicester City Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Thursday 26th December 2024

Liverpool have been sweeping aside almost every obstacle in their path this season and they will continue their pursuit of glory when they entertain Leicester City at Anfield on Boxing Day.

Moments of madness

Liverpool closed their pre-christmas activity with a thrilling 6-3 thrashing of Tottenham Hotspur and further cemented their strong position at the summit of the Premier League table as a result. Both backlines had moments of madness in North London but there was never any genuine doubt as to where the spoils would end up, an inspired Liverpool side ripping Ange Postecoglou’s side to pieces. Chelsea’s failure to beat Everton earlier that same day ensured that the Reds would spend Christmas Day in pole position, regardless of the final outcome at the London Stadium, however Arne Slot’s troops were leaving nothing to chance. The Reds are now four points clear of second-placed Chelsea and six better off than third-placed Arsenal, with the added advantage of a game-in-hand over both sides.

Thumped

Having been thumped 4-0 by Newcastle United last week, Leicester City were walloped 3-0 by fellow strugglers Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, a result which leaves them just one position and two points above the relegation line. The early efforts of Ruud Van Nistelrooy to shore up his porous Foxes’ defence haven’t yet bore fruit and the side head to Anfield having failed to keep a clean sheet in their last eleven competitive outings, while leaking three goals or more in each of their last three away from the King Power Stadium.

Ruthless finishing

Van Nistelrooy may well decide to sacrifice an attacker this week in order to add more weight to his defence, however we don’t envisage this doing too much good. Liverpool are giving away a few easy goals but any mistakes here will almost certainly be cancelled out by some ruthless finishing as Arne Slot’s troops maintain their healthy lead at the summit of the league standings.

Back Liverpool to win and both teams to score at best odds of 7/5