Liverpool v Chelsea Match Preview & Best Odds

Categories: Blog | Published by: admin admin

Liverpool Free Bets

Liverpool will look to continue what has is proving to be a hugely promising season by claiming all three points when they entertain Chelsea at Anfield on Wednesday evening, therefore now is a great time to check out the very latest Liverpool free bets and other offers which you can claim simply by registering a new betting account with any of our featured UK and Irish Bookmakers using the exclusive links on this page.

Liverpool v Chelsea Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 8.15pm UK Time, Wednesday 31st January 2024

Liverpool are enjoying what can only be described as an extremely promising season and they will look to further cement their place at the summit of the Premier League table when they entertain Chelsea at Anfield on Wednesday evening.

Liverpool responded to the news that manager Jurgen Klopp would be stepping down from his position at the end of the season by thrashing Championship side Norwich City to the tune of 5-2 in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday. This result followed hot on the heels of a 1-1 draw with Fulham in the second leg of the EFL Cup semi-final which was enough to send them through to the final on aggregate. With the Reds through to the knockout stages of the Champions League and sitting at the top of the Premier League table, things are looking good for Klopp’s side right now.

Thus far, Liverpool have suffered just a single defeat whilst on league duty this term although they have been forced to share the spoils more times (six) than any other team in the top six. They have extended their unbeaten run across competitions to ten matches although they will have their mettle well and truly tested with back-to-back home games against Chelsea and Arsenal within the space of just five days.

Chelsea will face Liverpool in the EFL Cup final next month thanks to their 6-2 aggregate win over Championship side Middlesbrough although they were held to a goal-less draw by Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge last time out. The West London outfit have been lacking a cutting edge in the final third this term and while they have been solid in front of their home fans, their away form is little to write home about. Chelsea have lost just two of their last eleven trips to Anfield but Liverpool’s excellent recent record at this venue will give them the edge in this one. Chelsea will be aiming to avoid another frustrating spell up front but even if they do find a way through, we envisage their hosts outgunning them and further cementing their place at the top of the Premier League table..

Back Liverpool to win and both teams to score at best odds of 7/4