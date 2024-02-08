Liverpool v Burnley Match Preview & Best Odds

Liverpool will be looking to bounce back from their defeat to Arsenal when they entertain Burnley at Anfield on Saturday afternoon, therefore now is an excellent time to check out the very latest Liverpool free bets which you can claim simply by registering a new account with any of our featured UK and Irish betting sites.

Kick-off: 3pm, Saturday 10th February 2024

There’s every chance that Liverpool could be knocked off their lofty perch by the time they take to the field against Burnley on Saturday afternoon, however they will be confident of returning to the top of the table by the time the final whistle blows at Anfield.

Liverpool suffered one of their biggest blows to their 2023/24 Premier League title aspirations when they lost 3-1 to Arsenal in their last outing and there’s every chance that they will be made to work extremely hard against a determined Burnley outfit on Saturday afternoon. Liverpool’s trip to the Emirates was nothing short of a defensive disasterclass and it saw the Reds’ fifteen-match unbeaten Premier League run come to an end.

According to the rankings, Jurgen Klopp’s side are still the best in England but the fact is that they now sit just two points clear of Manchester City and Arsenal in the Premier League table, the former having a game-in-hand over the league leaders. Redemption will be foremost in Liverpool’s minds this weekend but given that the hosts have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last six across competitions on home soil, the visitors will be confident of finding a way through here.

Burnley bravely fought their way back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Fulham in their last outing and while they sit second from bottom in the league table, Vincent Kompany’s men have managed to add to the scoreline in each of their last four away matches in the top-flight. They have lost each of their last four meetings with Liverpool but the hosts’ propensity to leak goals on home soil could be their undoing and as such, we’re going to stick our neck out and back the spoils being shared on Saturday.

