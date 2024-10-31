Liverpool entertain Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on Saturday afternoon and as such, now is an excellent time to check out the very latest Liverpool versus Brighton odds and free bet offers which you can find when registering with any of our featured UK betting sites.

Liverpool v Brighton Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 2nd November 2024

Locking horns a second time, just a few days after battling out a five goal thriller in midweek, Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion will both be going in search of precious Premier League points at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

Daunting schedule

It’s fair to say that an exit from the Carabao Cup wouldn’t have been disastrous for defending champions Liverpool as Arne Slot’s men go in search of bigger prizes, but they managed to get the better of Brighton & Hove Albion in a five-goal thriller on the south-coast that went the way of the Reds by a single goal margin. Before Slot’s side turn their attention to their quarter-final meeting with Southampton, they have a daunting schedule throughout November with Champions League meetings with Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid on the horizon.

Setback

Owing to their draw with Arsenal last weekend, the Reds have fallen from pole position in the Premier League table but they will re-take top spot should they better leaders Manchester City’s result against AFC Bournemouth at the weekend. Liverpool’s only setback this term has been against Nottingham Forest in September, but since that surprise 1-0 defeat they have strung together a four-game winning run at Anfield. Therefore, confidence will be high that three points will be forthcoming on Saturday afternoon.

Defensive collapse

Brighton’s defensive collapse cost them dearly in their midweek cup outing, however their current top six standing in the Premier League is thoroughly commendable. The Seagulls have been very much amongst the goals of late with no less than thirty coming in their last seven matches, an average of over four per game. In six of those affairs, the south-coast side have scored at least twice and conceded at least twice, therefore we’re expecting goals galore when the two sides meet this weekend.

Waiting in the wings

Whenever Brighton are involved, goals at both ends is almost a certainty and we expect things to be little different here. Slot will likely return to his strongest starting line-up here, despite the fact that Bayer Leverkusen are waiting in the wings, but we envisage the Seagulls taking something from what promises to be another high scoring encounter.

