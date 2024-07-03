Liverpool Odds: How will the Reds fare in 2024/25?

Liverpool faltered in the latter stages of the Premier League title race in 2023/24 and as the Reds prepare for a tough season ahead, now is a great time to register with any of our featured betting partners and grab yourself the best Liverpool odds and free bet bonuses.

Update: 03.07.24

The 2023/24 season promised so much for Liverpool and confidence was high before the campaign began that Jurgen Klopp would lead his team to great things. Unfortunately for the Reds, it just wasn’t to be.

Little to get excited about

A single piece of silverware in the form of the EFL Cup was all that Liverpool could manage last season and this was certainly little to get excited about. The Reds dropped out of the title race following a surprise defeat to neighbours Everton in April and a subsequent two wins from four meant that they finished in third position with nine points separating them from winners Manchester City. In fairness, this was an improvement on Liverpool’s fifth-placed finish to the previous campaign but hopes were high amongst Reds fans that Jurgen Klopp’s final season would be one of success.

Will things be any better?

With Arne Slot now at the helm, will things be any better for Liverpool in 2024/25? The Reds have returned to the Champions League once again although they don’t feature at the top of the betting markets for Europe’s premier club competition, the Merseysiders out at 16/1 to lift the trophy, behind Manchester City (11/4 favourites), Real Madrid (7/2), Arsenal (9/1) and Bayern Munich (12/1).

Domestic cups

With regard to the Premier League, Liverpool are priced at best odds of 8/1 to lift the trophy for only the second time in their history. Manchecter City are favourites at 13/10 to successfully defend their domestic crown, while runners-up Arsenal are 2/1 to go one better than 2023/24 and take the prize for themselves. The Reds are a 10/1 shot to taste success for a second successive time in the EFL Cup while they are 9/1 to lift the FA Cup next term.

Update: 15.08.23

Liverpool were one of the in-form sides in the latter stages of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign but in the end it all amounted to very little, a place in Europe’s second tier competition the reward for a campaign which initially promised so much.

Up and running

The 2023/24 Premier League campaign is now up and running with Liverpool getting things underway with a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. The Reds took the lead courtesy of Luis Diaz in the 18th minute but the scoreline was levelled later in the first half when debutant Axel Disasi scored in the 37th minute. VAR ruled for marginal offsides which resulted in first-half goals from Mohamed Salah and Ben Chilwell being disallowed, however it’s fair to say that had Chelsea been more clinical, then they could have secured all three points in their season opener.

Absolute mess

The main talking point over the past few days has been the decision by both Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo to choose Stamford Bridge over Anfield. Liverpool have been searching high and low for a defensive midfielder and had agreed deals with both players’ clubs before being turned down by the players themselves in favour of Chelsea. This latest blow for the Reds comes on the back of what has been labelled by some as an ‘absolute mess’ of a summer transfer window. Liverpool have known of their midfield reinforcement needs since August 2022 and they are in no better situation twelve months on from then.

Betting odds

On the back of their opening-weekend draw in West London, Liverpool are third-favourites (behind Man City and Arsenal) for the 2023/24 Premier League Title at a best price of 10/1 while they are priced at 8/11 for a top four finish to the season. In European competition, Jurgen Klopp’s men 9/4 firm favourites to lift the Europa League trophy.

15.06.23

Season to forget

The 2022/23 season will be one which Liverpool fans will be happy to forget. There were moments of brilliance, most notably the 7-0 demolition of Manchester United in March, however in this instance it was the Red Devils who had the last laugh as they took the League Cup and claimed a top three finish in the Premier League.

Demolished

Jurgen Klopp’s men were demolished 6-2 on aggregate in the last sixteen of the Champions League and were sent packing from their defence of the FA Cup thanks to a fourth-round 2-1 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion. As such, nothing whatsoever was added to the trophy cabinet and while calls for the sacking of Klopp were somewhat muted, a similar failure to add silverware in 2023/24 will result in questions being asked.

Second favourites

Unsurprisingly Manchester City are odds-on favourites to secure the Premier League title next season, however Liverpool are second in the betting (albeit some way behind) at a best price of 17/2. The Reds are best odds of 8/11 to finish the season in the top-four of the Premier League, while they are 8/1 for the FA Cup and 9/1 for the League Cup next term.

European competition

In European competition, Liverpool find themselves in the Europa League and while the odds for next season’s competition haven’t been released, they will certainly be favourites to go all the way and end their trophy drought here.