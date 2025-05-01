Lincoln City v Wrexham Odds: Red Dragons Look to End League One in Style at Lincoln

League One | Gameweek 46

Saturday, May 3, 2025 | Kick-off: 3pm UK | LNER Stadium

As the curtain falls on a breathtaking League One season, Wrexham AFC, fresh from sealing a Hollywood-scripted promotion to the Championship, make one final stop on their remarkable journey—away to Lincoln City. For the hosts, it’s a chance to spoil the Red Dragons’ victory lap. For the visitors, it’s 90 more minutes before the champagne can properly flow.

Wrexham: From Penalty Saves to Championship Days

Cast your mind back just over two years. Veteran goalkeeper Ben Foster, defying Father Time and gravity, flung himself full-stretch to keep out Cedwyn Scott’s penalty against Notts County—a save that propelled Wrexham back into the English Football League after a lengthy exile. Fast-forward to today, and the Red Dragons, under Phil Parkinson’s steady stewardship and the ever-watchful eyes of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, are Championship-bound. Some scriptwriters, eh?

The equation was simple last weekend. Beat Charlton Athletic and clinch promotion. Parkinson’s men did precisely that. Ollie Rathbone’s opener, followed by a Sam Smith brace, sparked jubilant and increasingly familiar scenes at the Racecourse Ground. Fireworks, flares and a fair few Hollywood smiles.

But before the summer recruitment drive begins—and you can bet there’ll be some eye-catching arrivals—the small matter of Lincoln City awaits. Parkinson’s side are now unbeaten in nine matches, with six wins and three draws since their last stumble away to Reading in mid-March. A 10th unbeaten match would be the perfect way to wrap up a season that will be recounted in pubs and living rooms across North Wales for generations.

Lincoln: A Mid-Table Tale With a Dash of Resilience

While Wrexham have been scaling mountains, Lincoln City have quietly built a respectable campaign of their own. Mid-table safety? Check. A top-half finish? Almost guaranteed. The Imps even flirted with the playoffs at times but eventually settled into a comfortable 11th place. Not exactly box-office stuff, but in League One’s brutal landscape, stability is worth its weight in gold.

Last weekend, however, delivered a harsh lesson in football’s unpredictability. Michael Skubala’s men raced into a 2-0 lead against playoff-bound Stockport County thanks to Ben House’s strike and his assist for Erik Ring. All seemed calm. All seemed certain. Then came the collapse. Jayden Fevrier’s introduction turned the tide, as he clawed one back before teeing up Will Collar and Isaac Olaofe for a dramatic 3-2 comeback win for Stockport. Heartbreak for Lincoln.

Still, the defeat was largely academic. The Imps are guaranteed to finish in the top half and could even sneak into ninth with a final-day flourish. Encouragingly, their home form has been a cornerstone of their success—14 points from their last six matches at the LNER Stadium, conceding just four goals in that period.

Spoiling Wrexham’s party? It’s not impossible.

Team News: Mullin’s Potential Swansong and Lincoln’s Unchanged Core

Wrexham’s squad has been stretched thinner than the plot of some Hollywood sequels, but Parkinson has managed his resources expertly. Mo Faal (hamstring), Andy Cannon (ACL), Luke Bolton (calf), and Will Boyle (calf) all remain unavailable. One notable absentee has been talisman Paul Mullin, who hasn’t featured in the league since January. Yet, with promotion secured, sentiment may sway Parkinson to grant Mullin—and possibly Ollie Palmer—a cameo or even a start to cap off a magical season.

Elsewhere, Mark Howard is likely to continue between the sticks. At the back, Eoghan O’Connell will marshal a defence featuring Ben Tozer and Max Cleworth. Wide roles should be filled by Ryan Barnett and the evergreen James McClean, while a midfield blend of Elliot Lee, Jordan James and Rathbone will offer industry and invention. Up front, Sam Smith—fresh from his Charlton heroics—may partner Mullin in what could be a fitting farewell to League One.

Lincoln, still smarting from last weekend’s collapse but without any new injury woes, should field a familiar lineup. Lukas Wickens will take up goalkeeping duties behind a defensive quartet of Tendayi Darikwa, Lewis Montsma, Paudie O’Connor and Sean Roughan.

Lasse Sorensen Erhahon will likely anchor the midfield, providing a shield for the creative engine room comprising Jordon Hackett, Lewis McGrandles, Ben House, and Erik Ring. Up top, Freddie Gardner will be tasked with finding the net against a Wrexham side that, while buoyant, may just have their minds drifting towards the Championship already.

Earlier this month, Lincoln lost both Dom Jeffries and Jovon Makama to season-ending injuries. Jeffries recently underwent hip surgery, while Makama continues his rehab from a hamstring issue.

History Favouring the Visitors

Lincoln’s home resilience will give them belief, but history leans heavily towards the Red Dragons. Wrexham have triumphed in each of their last five meetings with Lincoln and haven’t tasted defeat in this fixture since 2005—a time when Twitter didn’t exist and Ryan Reynolds was still years away from Deadpool, let alone football ownership.

That said, football is a fickle beast. Runs, streaks, and omens have a nasty habit of crumbling when least expected.

What’s at Stake?

For Wrexham, the stakes are emotional rather than practical. Securing a 10th consecutive unbeaten match would add the perfect final flourish to a season already etched into club folklore. More importantly, it would see them reach the 90-point mark—a statistic that speaks volumes about their consistency and resilience.

Lincoln, meanwhile, will be looking to end their campaign on a high note, especially after the sting of the Stockport collapse. Beating Wrexham would send their fans into the summer with smiles and optimism.

Prediction: Lincoln City 1-1 Wrexham—A Well-Earned Draw to Close the Curtain

Wrexham have earned the right to take their foot off the gas, and Lincoln’s sturdy home form suggests they won’t roll over easily. A draw seems the most plausible outcome—a result that would satisfy both camps. Wrexham would preserve their unbeaten run and Lincoln could claim a moral victory against the soon-to-be Championship side.

A 1-1 scoreline feels about right. Expect Wrexham’s travelling fans to celebrate like they’ve won anyway.

