Liechtenstein sit firmly at the foot of their Euro 2024 qualifying group with no points collected from their opening six games and they will be desperate for points when they entertain Bosnia & Herzegovina on Friday evening.

Liechtenstein v Bosnia & Herzegovina Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 7.45pm, Friday 13th October 2023

Liechtenstein are sitting pointless at the foot of their Euro 2024 qualifying group after six rounds of fixtures and the likelihood of them claiming a maximum points haul when they entertain Bosnia & Herzegovina on Friday evening seems very slim.

With six defeats from their opening six games, Liechtenstein sit firmly at the foot of Group J in the Euro 2024 qualifiers with just a single goal scored throughout the campaign and nineteen conceded along the way. Thirteen points separate the minnows from second-placed Slovakia and as such they cannot now qualify for the group stages of Euro 2024, therefore they will be playing for nothing but pride when they entertain Bosnia and Herzegovina. The tiny principality have failed to win a qualifying match for a major international tournament for close to two decades and as such their struggles in this group are of no surprise whatsoever.

Bosnia & Herzegovina were present at the 2014 World Cup but failed to make it past the group stages of the competition and they have yet to feature in a European Championships. In their last three attempts they have failed at the play-off stage but they have much to do before they could even get to the play-offs this time around, the side sitting fourth in the Group J table with four points separating them from third-placed Luxembourg and seven from second-placed Slovakia. Thus far, Bosnia & Herzegovina have lost four of their opening six games with two wins along the way and they will be in no doubt whatsoever as to the importance of claiming three points here, Savo Milosevic’s men coming into this encounter off the back of a 1-0 defeat to Iceland in their last outing.

The Bosnians have been far from impressive in this group so far and they will be without the services of some key players on Friday evening, however there’s little doubt that they will prove to be far too strong for Liechtenstein and as such, we have little hesitation in backing the visitors to collect all three points here and keep a clean sheet into the bargain.

