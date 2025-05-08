Leyton Orient v Stockport County Odds & Match Preview

Leyton Orient and Stockport County Set for Playoff Showdown at Brisbane Road

Date: 10 May 2025 | Time: 12:30 BST

The League One playoff semi-finals kick off in earnest this Saturday lunchtime as Leyton Orient welcome Stockport County to Brisbane Road. With both sides riding high after impressive regular seasons, this first leg promises to be a fascinating, and perhaps nerve-shredding, encounter as they each bid to edge one step closer to Wembley and a coveted spot in next season’s Championship.

Leyton Orient’s Long-Awaited Return to the Playoffs

For Leyton Orient, Saturday marks a long-overdue return to the League One playoffs. It has been more than a decade since they last reached this stage, back in the 2013-14 season. On that occasion, heartbreak followed in the final as they suffered the cruel fate of a penalty shootout defeat. Since then, the O’s have tumbled down the divisions and battled their way back up to the third tier—no small feat considering the turbulent years they’ve endured.

Now, under the stewardship of Richie Wellens, Orient have enjoyed a season to remember. In just their second campaign back in League One following promotion from League Two, they defied expectations to not only improve on last season’s respectable 11th-placed finish but to snatch a playoff spot in sixth.

It wasn’t all plain sailing, mind you. For much of the campaign, the O’s found themselves hovering just outside the playoff picture. But as April rolled around, the team hit a purple patch, stringing together six consecutive victories to leapfrog the competition and clinch sixth spot with 78 points. Impressively, they found the net 72 times—an attacking return bettered only by champions Birmingham City.

Their final-day performance against Huddersfield Town was nothing short of emphatic. A 4-1 thumping secured their top-six finish, with Dan Agyei grabbing a brace and further goals coming from Joel Chapman and Azeem Abdulai. Momentum is very much on their side heading into this semi-final tie.

Stockport’s Meteoric Rise Continues

While Orient’s return to the playoff picture has been a tale of patient rebuilding, Stockport County’s recent history has been nothing short of meteoric. From the depths of England’s sixth tier not so long ago, the Hatters have surged up the divisions and are now just three matches away from achieving back-to-back promotions—and a remarkable third promotion in just four seasons.

Indeed, since losing to Carlisle United in the League Two play-off final exactly two years ago, Stockport may well find themselves three divisions above the Cumbrians in 2025/26, the latter having sunk down to the National League following a second successive relegation.

Dave Challinor’s men finished the regular campaign in third place with a mighty 87 points. Their haul of 25 wins included a late-season flourish that propelled them above Wycombe Wanderers and guaranteed home advantage for the second leg.

Their eight-match unbeaten run to close out the season included seven victories, a run that saw them outclass Huddersfield Town and Lincoln City before sealing third spot with a 3-1 away win at Wycombe. Goals from Benony Breki Andresson, Oliver Norwood, and Will Collar sealed the deal on the final day.

Stockport’s balance this season has been noteworthy. They matched Leyton Orient’s tally of 72 goals scored while conceding just 42—bettered only by the division’s top two sides. Not bad for a team making their first appearance in League One since 2010!

Leyton Orient: Team News and Likely XI

Wellens will likely keep faith with the side that dispatched Huddersfield so confidently. The defensive trio of Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Omar Beckles, and Brandon Cooper provided a solid foundation, with Sam Keeley once again taking his place between the posts.

The wing-backs, Galbraith and Williams, offered width and attacking support, while the midfield engine room was manned ably by Sean Clare and Jordan Brown. Up front, Dan Agyei, fresh from his brace last weekend, will be joined by Charlie Kelman—League One’s top scorer this term with 21 goals—and Jamie Donley, whose contribution of eight goals and 10 assists has been invaluable.

Though injuries continue to keep Theo Archibald, Dan Happe, Tom James, and Jordan Graham sidelined, the O’s have demonstrated admirable depth, with Abdulai, Ollie O’Neill, and Dilan Markanday waiting in the wings should reinforcements be needed.

Stockport County: Team News and Expected Line-Up

Stockport’s late-season surge has come despite an injury list that might make a physio weep. Captain Lewis Bate remains out, joined by Callum Camps, Nick Powell, Macauley Southam-Hales, and first-choice goalkeeper Ben Hinchliffe.

However, Challinor’s men have adapted admirably. Jordan Addai will continue in goal, shielded by a back line featuring Connolly, Brad Hills, Ethan Pye, and Ibou Touray.

In midfield, the dependable Oliver Norwood will partner Owen Moxon, while Will Collar offers an additional attacking threat. Wide options Fevrier and Collar have added guile and work rate throughout the campaign.

Up front, Kyle Wootton and Isaac Olaofe will lead the line. Since the January departure of top scorer Louie Barry back to Aston Villa, goals have been shared around the squad—a testament to Stockport’s collective strength rather than reliance on one talisman.

Recent Form and Head-to-Head Insights

Leyton Orient’s six-match winning streak at the end of the regular season is enough to strike fear into any opponent. They have not only been winning, but doing so with attacking flair, netting 17 goals in that stretch.

Stockport, though, are no slouches. Since mid-January, they have won 15 of their last 21 league outings, losing only twice. Their consistency at both ends of the pitch has been the foundation of their success.

As for head-to-head meetings, both sides have proven difficult to separate across their recent encounters. This first leg has all the makings of a tight, tactical battle.

The Stakes Couldn’t Be Higher

For Leyton Orient, promotion would mark a return to the Championship for the first time since 1982—a wait of more than four decades. For Stockport, it would cap an extraordinary ascent and mark their return to the second tier for the first time since 2002.

The pressure is immense. But as both sets of supporters will tell you, the potential rewards make the nerves worthwhile.

Prediction: A Close Contest Beckons

With both sides in good form and momentum on their side, it’s hard to see either running away with this first leg. Leyton Orient’s attacking verve at Brisbane Road could give them an edge, but Stockport’s organisation and resilience should keep things level heading into the return leg at Edgeley Park.

Our verdict? A hard-fought 1-1 draw, leaving everything to play for in the second leg.

A Final Word for the Punters

