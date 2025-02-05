League One side Leyton Orient entertain Premier League giants Manchester City at Brisbane Road on Saturday afternoon and as such, why not register a new betting account with any of our registered UK bookmakers can claim the best FA Cup free bets and latest Leyton Orient versus Manchester City odds and bonus offers.

Leyton Orient v Manchester City Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 12.15pm UK Time, Saturday 8th February 2025

Manchester City will be more than happy to put their disappointing league campaign to one side when they face League One outfit Leyton Orient in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.

One-sided exchange

Having brushed aside Chelsea in the Premier League and seen off Club Brugge in the Champions League, Manchester City were brought crashing back down to earth with a bump when they were thrashed 5-1 by Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. Five different players found the back of the net for the Gunners in what a thoroughly one-sided exchange, Erling Harland adding to the scoreline with a consolation goal for the visitors. On the back of this disappointing result, Pep Guardiola’s men slipped down to fifth position in the Premier League standings and they will welcome the chance to return to winning ways when they face League One outfit Leyton Orient in the FA Cup this weekend.

Edged to defeat

Orient enjoyed a huge 6-2 win away to Exeter City in their final outing of January but they were edged to defeat in their February opener, losing 1-0 at home to fellow promotion-hopefuls Stockport County. Nevertheless, the East London side are still in the running for a play-off berth as we head ever closer to the business end of the campaign, however the chances are that their involvement in the FA Cup will come to an end this weekend.

Recent Form

The O’s advanced to this stage after a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Derby County in the third round. In their recent league fixtures, they secured a commanding 6-2 away win against Exeter City late last month but suffered a narrow 1-0 home defeat to Stockport County last time out. Manchester City: City progressed to this stage of the FA Cup with an emphatic 8-0 win over Salford City, highlighted by James McAtee’s hat-trick. However, they faced a 5-1 defeat to Arsenal in their latest Premier League outing.

Head-to-Head

This fixture marks the first meeting between Leyton Orient and Manchester City since May 1966, which ended in a 2-2 draw. Notably, it’s also the first time Leyton Orient are facing the reigning English champion since their 1-0 defeat to Arsenal in the FA Cup quarter-final in March 1972.

Team News

Leyton Orient: Goalkeeper Sam Howes remains unavailable for this encounter. Forward Charlie Kelman, on loan from QPR, leads the team with 12 goals this season, while Leeds loanee Sonny Perkins has contributed six assists and four goals.



Manchester City: Midfielder Rodri is sidelined for an extended period, with a return expected next season. Defender Ruben Dias is hopeful to be fit for this match, while Jeremy Doku and Oscar Bobb are nearing returns from injuries. There is currently no timeline for Nathan Ake’s return.



Disparity

Given the disparity in league standings and squad depth, Manchester City unsurprisingly head into the match as strong favourites. Nevertheless, the FA Cup is renowned for its surprises and Leyton Orient will be eager to capitalise on their home advantage and Manchester City’s low ebb to stage what would be a massive upset. In fairness, the chances of this happening are extremely slim although we envisage the home side managing to find a way through and adding to the scoreline at some point.

