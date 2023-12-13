Leicester City v Millwall Match Preview & Best Odds

Categories: Blog | Published by: admin admin

Leicester City Free Bets

Leicester City are in Championship action tonight when they entertain Millwall at the King Power Stadium, therefore why not register a new account with any of our featured UK bookmakers today and get your hands on some amazing Leicester City free bets and other exclusive Championship promotions.

Leicester City v Millwall Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 7.45pm UK Time, Wednesday 13th December 2023

Leicester City sit second in the Championship table and are storming ever closer to automatic promotion back to the Premier League with a game-in-hand over league leaders Ipswich Town and two points separating the two sides.

Leicester City have provided a perfect response to back-to-back defeats in November by taking ten points from their last four matches, culminating in a 4-0 demolition of Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon. On home soil, the Foxes have been extremely impressive with 24 points taken from their ten games at the King Power Stadium this season and just four goals conceded along the way, an undoubted testament to the strength of the Leicester backline. The visit of Millwall tonight will be a chance for Leicester to further cement their top-two position, however this won’t be a walk in the park for either side.

After going down 1-0 at Cardiff City in their last outing, Millwall have suffered defeat in three of their last four with just a single point collected during that time. The Lions have managed just five wins from their twenty Championship outings this season with an average of just over one goal per game and as things stand they sit just two points clear of the relegation places. Joe Edwards has been attempting to implement a possession-based style of play although as yet, this hasn’t yielded the hoped-for results and the Millwall gaffer will be desperate for his side’s fortunes to improve.

With Leicester City enjoying a thoroughly dominant performance in the demolition of Plymouth Argyle at the weekend, there’s every reason to believe that they will continue in a similar fashion against Millwall tonight. The Lions could prove to be a tough nut to crack at the King Power Stadium but the evidence suggests that the home side will claim all three points here and keep the visitors at bay throughout.

Back Leicester City to win-to-nil at best odds of 11/8