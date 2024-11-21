Leicester City entertain Chelsea at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon, therefore now is an excellent time to check out the very latest Leicester City versus Chelsea odds and free bet offers which you can find when registering with any of our featured UK betting sites today.

Leicester City v Chelsea Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 12.30pm UK Time, Saturday 23rd November 2024

The Premier League action returns from the international break and Leicester City open the weekend’s proceedings when they entertain Chelsea at lunchtime on Saturday.

Impressed at Stamford Bridge

Having led Leicester City to the Championship trophy, it remains to be seen what sort of reception Enzo Maresca will receive when he returns to the King Power Stadium with his Chelsea side this weekend. During their sticky spells, the former Foxes’ boss’ style of play didn’t sit well with the fans but he has thus far impressed whilst at Stamford Bridge with his Blues side now sitting third in the Premier League table. Chelsea have managed just a single league win from their last four although their winless outings came against Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United. Since their 5-0 thrashing by the Gunners in April, the Blues have found the net in eight successive Premier League away games with their twelve goals the best in the top flight thus far.

Disappointing results

Leicester City went into the international break on the back of some disappointing results, however they sit in 15th position in the league table with their eleven games returning 10 points. Wins in just two Premier League matches isn’t a great return to be fair but the East Midlands side have yet to suffer back-to-back defeats this season at the King Power Stadium. Across competitions, the Foxes have added to the scoreline in each of their six home games although their only multiple goal-tally came in the 4-0 thrashing of Tranmere Rovers in the Carabao Cup.

Vulnerabilities

Leicester will be missing a few key players for this clash, most notable amongst these being Buonanotte and Fatawu, therefore we envisage their solid home form taking a dip on Saturday afternoon. Chelsea are the most potent side in the top-flight right now and given the home side’s vulnerabilities at the back, we’ll be siding with their former manager enjoying a routine e win which could be akin to an onslaught.

Back Chelsea to win 3-0 at best odds of 12/1