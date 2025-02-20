Leicester City entertain Brentford in the Premier League on Friday evening and as such, now is an excellent time to check out our featured UK betting sites where you can get hold of a wide range of Leicester City versus Brentford odds and Premier League free bet offers.

Leicester City v Brentford Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Friday 21st February 2025

After 25 rounds of fixtures, Leicester City remain firmly in the Premier League relegation form and they will be desperate to claim all three points when they welcome Brentford to the King Power Stadium on Friday evening.

Unwanted record

Leicester City fell to their ninth defeat in ten games at the weekend, however boss Ruud van Nistelrooy managed to take a handful of positives from the 2-0 defeat to Arsenal. Indeed, the Foxes held the Gunners at bay for a full 80 minutes before conceding twice to Mikel Merino and subsequently dropping down to 19th position in the Premier League standings. This was the fifth straight league defeat for Leicester City at the King Power Stadium and a sixth defeat on Friday evening would create a new unwanted record for the club.

Fallen off a cliff

Earlier in the season, Brentford were well known for having the best form at home in the top-flight while having the worst form on the road, however this has flipped completely over the past few weeks. Indeed, having collected a mere two points from nine away games, the Bees have triumphed in their last three on their travels, however their form at the Gtech Community Stadium has fallen off a cliff lately and as such, they remain in the bottom half of the league table. The West London side will still be hopeful of challenging for a European berth and a win here would see the side close the gap on 8th-placed Fulham to two points.

Betting Odds from BetVictor Bookmakers

Match Result: Leicester City to win: 5/2 Draw: 14/5 Brentford to win: 11/10

Correct Score: Leicester City 1-0: 16/1 Leicester City 2-1: 12/1 Draw 1-1: 7/1 Brentford 1-0: 11/1 Brentford 2-1: 9/1

Win to Nil: Leicester City: 6/1 Brentford: 10/3

Both Teams to Score: Yes: 1/2 No: 6/4

Anytime Goalscorer: Bryan Mbeumo: 13/10 Yoane Wissa: 7/5 Jamie Vardy: 11/2

First Goalscorer: Bryan Mbeumo: 5/1 Jamie Vardy: 11/2 Yoane Wissa: 6/1

Handicaps: Leicester City (+0.5): 1.62 Brentford (-0.5): 2.20



Tough evening

Against Brentford, Leicester City have avoided defeat in the last four meetings on home soil, however they lost 4-1 to the West London side in their last encounter in the capital and we envisage it being another tough evening for the Foxes against a side which have enjoyed some excellent form on their travels recently.

Back Brentford to win and both teams to score at best odds of 12/5