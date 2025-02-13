Premier League strugglers Leicester City entertain high-flying Arsenal at the King Power Stadium this weekend and as such, now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites, where you can benefit from the best Leicester City versus Arsenal odds and best Premier League bonus offers.

Leicester City v Arsenal Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 12.30pm UK Time, Saturday 15th February 2025

Since their defeat to Newcastle United in the semi-finals of the EFL Cup, Arsenal haven’t been in competitive action and they will be confident of returning to winning ways upon their return from Dubai when they face Leicester City on Saturday afternoon.

Toothless

With their EFL Cup campaign coming to an end following a toothless display against Newcastle United last time out, Arsenal’s only hopes of silverware lie with the Premier League and Champions League. News that Kai Havertz will almost certainly be out for the remainder of the season has been a huge blow for the Gunners as they look to overhaul Liverpool’s lead at the summit of the league table, while the decision by the board not to sanction either a short-term or long-term attacking option has completely backfired. Arsenal now trail Liverpool by seven points although they do enjoy an excellent unbeaten Premier League run stretching back 14 matches.

Relegation

Leicester City were sent out of the FA Cup at the end of a controversial 2-1 defeat to Manchester United last time out and their sole focus now will be to ensure that they avoid relegation from the Premier League at the end of the season. As things stand the Foxes sit third from bottom in the league standings, a dismal run of home form the reason for their lowly league position. The East Midlands side have lost each of their last four league outings at the King Power Stadium and this doesn’t bode well ahead of the visit of title-chasing Arsenal.

Team News:

Arsenal: The Gunners are grappling with significant injury concerns in their attacking lineup. Kai Havertz will almost certainly miss the remainder of the season due to a hamstring injury sustained during a training camp in Dubai. Additionally, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, and Bukayo Saka are sidelined with injuries. Manager Mikel Arteta may deploy Leandro Trossard as a central forward, despite him traditionally being a winger.

Leicester City: The Foxes are monitoring the fitness of veteran striker Jamie Vardy, who missed their recent FA Cup defeat to Manchester United due to a knock. If Vardy is unavailable, Patson Daka is expected to lead the attack. Midfielders Wilfred Ndidi and Boubakary Soumare are anticipated to continue their partnership in central midfield.

Recent Form:

Arsenal: Currently second in the Premier League, Arsenal aim to close the seven-point gap to leaders Liverpool. Their recent 5-1 victory over Manchester City in the Premier League has bolstered their confidence as they approach this fixture.

Leicester City: Leicester have struggled recently, with only one win in their last nine Premier League matches under manager Ruud van Nistelrooy. They will certainly be eager to secure points in order to move away from the relegation zone.

Head-to-Head:

Arsenal have dominated recent encounters, winning the last six successive meetings against Leicester, including a 4-2 victory at the Emirates Stadium in September 2024. Leicester’s last home win against Arsenal dates back to November 2019.

Closely contested

Given Arsenal’s injury challenges, this encounter is expected to be closely contested. Nevertheless, it’s hard to see past a routine win for the visitors in this one and with the Foxes conceding nine goals in their last four home games and failing to find the back of the net themselves during this time, we’ll be siding with the Gunners to win 2-0 here.

Back Arsenal to win 2-0