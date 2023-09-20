Legia Warsaw v Aston Villa Match Preview & Best Odds

Categories: Blog | Published by: admin admin

Aston Villa Free Bets

Aston Villa get their Europa Conference League campaign underway with a meeting with Legia Warsaw on Thursday evening and as such, now is a great time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can find the very best Aston Villa free bets ahead of this clash in the Polish capital.

Legia Warsaw v Aston Villa Match Preview & Best Odds

Aston Villa will be looking to emulate West Ham’s success in Europe’s third tier club competition and they get their continental adventure underway on Thursday evening with a trip to the Polish capital.

Kick-off: 5:45pm UK Time, Thursday 21st September 2023

When the UEFA Europa Conference League came into being, the general belief was that many clubs would see the tournament as nothing more than a hindrance, however for teams such as West Ham the opposite has been true. This competition can be a stepping stone to loftier affairs, the Hammers appearing in the Europa League after lifting the Conference League trophy in 2022/23 and in with a chance of appearing in the Champions League in 2024/25 should they win a European cup this term.

This will be Aston Villa’s ambition but for now they are looking for a top four finish in the Premier League which would in itself send them into Europe’s top tier club competition. The West Midlands side have seen some impressive additions to the squad this summer and having collected nine points from five games with journeys to Anfield and St James’ Park out of the way, they can start pushing ahead.

Manager Unai Emery will doubtless be reasonably happy with his side’s start to the domestic campaign but as a European trophy specialist, he will be placing a high level of importance on the Europa Conference League, his initial target being to make it into the knockout stages. Indeed, while Villa leaked eight goals in their losses against the Reds and the Magpies, they thumped Hibernian in the Europa Conference play-off round by an aggregate scoreline of 8-0 and confidence will justifiably be high ahead of this encounter.

Legia head into this match as big underdogs and having conceded 13 goals in total throughout their qualifying campaign, we don’t envisage them holding firm against free-scoring Villa this week. The West Midlands side are favourites to win this competition and we envisage Emery’s side enjoying something of a similar result to that which they posted against Hibernian.

Back Aston Villa to win to nil at best odds of 17/10