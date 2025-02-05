Leeds United and Millwall do battle in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon, therefore now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you may benefit from a wide range of FA Cup free bets as well as the very best Leeds United versus Millwall FA Cup odds and offers.

Leeds United v Millwall FA Cup Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 12.15pm UK Time, Saturday 8th February 2025

Championship pace setters Leeds United put their league campaign to one side this weekend when they exchange pleasantries with arch-rivals Millwall in the fourth round of the FA Cup at Elland Road.

Not much love lost

It’s fair to say that there’s never much love lost when Leeds United and Millwall lock horns, therefore we envisage a fiery exchange when they do battle in the fourth round of the FA Cup this weekend. The West Yorkshire outfit have been setting the pace in the second tier since the early stages of the campaign and they are firm favourites to win promotion back to the Premier League, the side two points clear at the summit of the division. Having annihilated Cardiff City to the tune of 7-0 in their latest outing on Saturday afternoon, the Whites will be more than happy to test their mettle against Millwall in the FA Cup this weekend and the hosts start this clash as big favourites to secure the win which will send them into the fifth round of the competition.

No pushover

That being said, Millwall will be no pushover and we expect them to raise their game at Elland Road. The Lions edged past local rivals Queens Park Rangers at the weekend to extend their winning run to three games and their unbeaten streak to four, however Leeds will present them with a very tough challenge here. Nevertheless, Millwall got the better of the Whites earlier in the season with a 1-0 win at the Den and we envisage them giving a decent account of themselves in this clash.

Team News:

Leeds United: Manager Daniel Farke is optimistic about the return of key players. Both Pascal Struijk and Patrick Bamford are expected to be available, potentially providing a significant boost to the squad.

Manager Daniel Farke is optimistic about the return of key players. Both Pascal Struijk and Patrick Bamford are expected to be available, potentially providing a significant boost to the squad. Millwall: Winger Femi Azeez has resumed full training after recovering from an injury sustained in the FA Cup win over Dagenham & Redbridge. Additionally, Aidomo Emakhu is nearing a return, having been participating in recent training sessions.

Home advantage

Given Leeds United’s current form and home advantage, they are favoured to progress to the next round this weekend. Nevertheless, Millwall’s recent winning run suggests they should not be underestimated, setting the stage for a compelling cup tie which we envisage ending up with a narrow win for the visitors.

