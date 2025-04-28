Leeds United vs Bristol City: Promotion Party or Playoff Panic?

Title Ambitions Meet Playoff Dreams at Elland Road

Fresh from securing promotion back to the Premier League, Leeds United return to Elland Road on Monday night still with serious business to attend to. While the celebrations may have been swiftly cut short, Daniel Farke’s men have their eyes firmly set on hitting the 100-point mark and snatching the Championship title away from Burnley.

Leeds’ recent 6-0 demolition of Stoke City, with Joel Piroe seemingly scoring for fun, all but confirmed their return to the big time. As it turned out, Sheffield United’s capitulation against Burnley completed the job, but Farke, keen to bat away any rumours about his own future, is determined to ensure his team finish the campaign in style.

With 89 goals already tucked away this season — their best haul since the roaring days of 1927-28 — Leeds now find themselves two wins away from reaching a historic century of points. Given their superior goal difference over Burnley, the title would almost certainly follow, provided they can overcome Bristol City and then Plymouth Argyle. So, there’s no time for hangovers just yet.

Leeds’ Dominance Over City: A Long-Running Story

Recent history points to a tough evening ahead for the visitors. Leeds are unbeaten in their last 10 meetings with Bristol City, a run stretching back to 2016 when the Robins last tasted victory. Moreover, City have lost eight of their last nine visits to Elland Road, a ground that has provided little but misery for them since their last win there all the way back in 1979 — when flared trousers were all the rage and VAR was the stuff of science fiction.

Bristol City arrive in West Yorkshire still looking to nail down their playoff spot. Their 3-1 defeat to Luton Town last time out didn’t help matters, especially given they failed to muster a single shot on target during the first half and then proceeded to leak three goals after the break. Despite that stumble, they remain perched in fifth, aided by slip-ups from Coventry City and Middlesbrough, and hold a four-point cushion with two games remaining.

A win at Elland Road would confirm their place in the playoffs for the first time since their near-miss in 2008. But with only one win in their last 14 away games, the odds — and indeed, the footballing gods — appear stacked firmly against them.

Leeds Team News: Piroe Back Amongst the Goals

Daniel Farke must again make do without Joe Rothwell, sidelined with a calf problem, and Pascal Struijk, still nursing a foot injury. Consequently, captain Ethan Ampadu should continue alongside Joe Rodon at the heart of defence, maintaining a strong Welsh connection at the back.

Up front, Joel Piroe is back with a vengeance. Having ended a nine-game goal drought with a four-goal blitz against Stoke, he now leads the race for the Championship’s Golden Boot. Farke, clearly in the mood to blood some fresh talent, handed a debut to 16-year-old Harry Gray — younger brother of former Leeds star Archie Gray — and the teenager could again find himself on the bench for Monday’s clash.

The expected line-up will see Karl Darlow continue in goal, with a defensive quartet of Jayden Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu and Junior Firpo. Archie Tanaka and Ilia Gruev should anchor midfield, providing the platform for Wilfried Gnonto, Brenden Aaronson, and Manor Solomon to support Piroe in attack.

Bristol City Team News: Injuries Take Their Toll

Bristol City, meanwhile, are grappling with a mounting injury list. Left-back Cameron Pring will miss the final games after picking up a hamstring injury against Luton, while Joe Williams remains doubtful with a quad strain. The Robins are already without Irish winger Mark Sykes for the rest of the campaign, and while Scott Twine is edging back towards fitness, he has played less than an hour across the last three matches.

Liam Manning is likely to persist with Max O’Leary between the sticks, and a back three of George Tanner, Rob Dickie, and Zak Vyner. Yutaka Hirakawa, Max Bird, Jason Knight, and Ross McCrorie are expected to battle in midfield, while Sebastian Earthy and Anis Mehmeti will look to supply Nahki Wells up front.

Prediction: Leeds United 3-1 Bristol City

Given the weight of history, form, and motivation, it’s hard to see anything other than a Leeds win. Since 2010, the Whites have claimed 15 victories against Bristol City, who have managed just one win in that time — and Monday’s encounter should do little to alter that pattern.

The Robins’ wretched away form, coupled with Leeds’ relentless charge towards the title, suggests the party at Elland Road will roll on for at least one more night. Expect goals, expect noise, and perhaps even expect a few early rehearsals for Premier League chants. Leeds to win 3-1 — and with SBK’s Bet £10 Get £30 offer, it might just be the perfect time to get involved.