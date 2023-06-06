Leeds Next Manager Odds: Carlos Corberan in the frame

Categories: Blog | Published by: admin admin

Leeds United Odds

Leeds United are plying their trade in the Championship next season and they are also on the hunt for a new permanent manager, therefore now is a great time to check out the very latest Leeds United odds and free bet offers which you can find by registering with any of our featured betting partners.

Leeds Next Manager Odds: Carlos Corberan in the frame

With Sam Allardyce not having his contract with Leeds United renewed for the 2023/24 season, the West Yorkshire club are on the hunt for a suitable replacement as they prepare for their Championship campaign.

Leeds United have revealed that they will be searching for a new permanent manager and the likelihood is that they won’t be in the market for a traditional figure such as Sam Allardyce. Big Sam failed to keep the West Yorkshire side in the Premier League and they are now preparing to challenge for promotion straight back up to the top-flight in the 2023/24 campaign.

The leading contender to replace Allardyce in the Elland Road hot-seat is West Bromwich Albion head coach Carlos Corberan, many of the opinion that he would be ideal as a long-term prospect. The Baggies are reportedly bracing themselves for an approach from Leeds United, Corberan’s long-term future with the West Midlands club in doubt amidst a backdrop of financial concerns at the Hawthorns. Following the sacking of Jesse Marsch last term, Corberan knocked back Leeds United advances and instead decided to pen a new deal with West Brom which could see him stay at the Hawthorns until 2027.

He initially took charge at West Bromwich Albion in October 2022 and steered the side to an eighth-placed finish in the Championship with 16 wins in his 30 league outings in charge.

Other notable contenders for the position include Steven Gerrard, Brendan Rodgers and Scott Parker.

Next Leeds United Manager Best Odds

3/1 – Carlos Corberan

3/1 – Steven Gerrard

8/1 – Brendan Rodgers

10/1 – Scott Parker

12/1 – Daniel Farke

12/1 – Regis Le Bris

12/1 – Lee Bowyer