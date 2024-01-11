League Two Odds: Promotion and Relegation Candidates

We're now into the second half of the 2023/24 League Two campaign.

Update: 11.01.24

Promotion Favourites

Stockport County

1/7 for promotion

15/8 for the title

Stockport County failed to win promotion at the play-off final stage at the end of last season, losing on penalties to Carlisle United at Wembley. Nevertheless, they have been a dominant force in the fourth tier this season and currently sit at the summit of the League Two table after 26 rounds of fixtures. The Hatters enjoy a two point lead over second-placed Mansfield Town (who enjoy a game-in-hand over the league leaders) and the bookmakers go 1/7 that they win promotion to League One and 15/8 that they secure the title.

Mansfield Town

1/6 for promotion

15/8 for the title

Mansfield Town currently sit in second position in the League Two table with two points separating them from table-topping Stockport County and a game-in-hand over the leaders. The Stags have lost just twice whilst on League Two duty this season and they are considered one of the sides most likely to make the jump to the third tier, most bookmakers going a best price of 1/6 that they win promotion and 15/8 that they go up as champions.

Wrexham

2/7 for promotion

5/2 for the title

Wrexham are almost certainly the most talked about League Two side at the moment thanks to their connection to actor Ryan Reynolds. The North Wales side hauled themselves out of the National League at the end of last season and are flying high in third position in League Two right now, the side level on points with second-placed Mansfield Town. The bookmakers go a best price of 2/7 that Wrexham win promotion and 5/2 that they make it into the third tier as champions at the end of the season.

Relegation Favourites

Sutton United

4/7 for relegation

Sutton United sit firmly at the foot of the League Two table after 25 rounds of league fixtures and thus far they have only managed five wins during this time. The South London side are relative newcomer to the Football League but as things stand, they are odds-on favourites at a best price of 4/7 to drop back down to the fifth tier of the English game at the end of 2023/24.

Forest Green Rovers

8/13 for relegation

Forest Green currently reside in 23rd position in the League Two table and goal difference separates them from bottom side Sutton United after 25 rounds of league fixtures. They too have only managed five wins whilst on league duty this term and the leading betting sites go a general 8/13 that they find themselves plying their trade in the National league next term.

01.08.23

The 2023/24 season is about to get underway and we take a look at the main contenders for promotion and relegation in League Two..

Wrexham and Notts County lifted themselves up from the National league while Forest Green Rovers, Morecambe, Accrington Stanley and MK Dons came down from league One.

National League champions Wrexham were immediately installed as 4/5 favourites to make it two successive promotions at the end of 2023/24 while last season’s beaten play-off finalists Stockport County are second in the betting at a best price of 2/1.

Crawley Town managed to avoid the drop at the end of 2022/23 but they have installed as one of the favourites for relegation this coming season, along with newly-relegated side Morecambe.

Promotion Favourites

Wrexham

5/6 for promotion

7/2 for the title

Wrexham lifted the 2022/23 National League title in impressive fashion, the North Wales outfit having amassed 111 points from their 46 league outings. The Robins lost just three times whilst in league action last season and they have immediately been installed as firm favourites to storm right through League Two and into the third tier at the first time of asking, most firms going just 7/2 that they go up as champions.

Stockport County

11/8 for promotion

13/2 for the title

Despite taking the lead at Wembley two months ago, Stockport County lost their play-off final against northern rivals Carlisle United with penalties being needed to separate the two sides. The Hatters finished fourth in the final League Two table after a strong finish to the campaign and the leading UK betting sites make them second favourites for promotion in 2023/24 at general odds of 2/1.

Notts County

7/4 for promotion

7/1 for the title

Notts County amassed 107 points from their 46 league games last season but amazingly this still wasn’t enough to secure for them the National League title, four points separating them from winners Wrexham at the close of play. Instead they were forced to negotiate the play-offs which they successfully achieved and having lost just three times whilst in league action in 2022/23, they are third favourites to make another leap at the end of the new season.

Relegation Favourites

Crawley Town

3/1 for relegation

Crawley Town managed to avoid relegation last season with just three points separating them from the bottom two at the close of the campaign. The West Sussex outfit won just 11 of their 46 league outings throughout 2022/23 with 22 defeats during that time and they have been installed as 3/1 favourites (some bookies going as low as 2/1) to drop down into the National League at the end of 2023/24.

Morecambe

4/1 for relegation

Morecambe hauled themselves into League via the play-offs at the end of the 2020/21 campaign and while they managed to avoid the drop the following season, they succumbed to relegation at the end of 2022/23 having finished just a single point away from safety. The Shrimps managed just 10 wins from their 46 League One outings last term and they are fancied to suffer a second successive relegation in 2023/24, the bookies going best odds of 4/1 that this p[roves to be the case.

Harrogate Town

9/2 for relegation

Harrogate Town lost just one of their last ten games last season and thus ensured their survival in the Football League for another season, however this solid run came on the back of what was a disappointing season for the North Yorkshire side. Town lost 18 of their 46 league games throughout 2022/23 with just 12 wins during that time and they are general 9/2 third favourites to drop down into the National league at the end of the season.