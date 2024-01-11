League One Odds: Who will win promotion in 2023/24?

League One Odds: Who will win promotion in 2023/24?

Update: 11.01.24

Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday won promotion from League One at the end of the 2022/23 campaign but who will make the jump at the end of the current campaign?

We’re now into the second half of what thus far has proven to be a hugely competitive League One campaign and things are very tight at the top end of the division with just eight points separating second-placed Bolton Wanderers from seventh-placed Stevenage. The big question is, who will make the jump into the Championship at the end of the season?

Derby County – 8/15

Derby County agonisingly missed out on a play-off place on the final day of the regular 2022/23 campaign but they will be confident of returning to the Championship at the second attempt after dropping down to the third tier at the end of the 2021/22 season. The Rams currently sit in fourth place in the League One table with goal difference alone separating them from third-placed Peterborough United and with 15 wins from their opening 25 league outings, the bookmakers make them big favourites for promotion to the second tier at a best price of 8/15.

Bolton Wanderers – 4/7

Bolton Wanderers currently sit second in the League One table with two points separating them from current leaders Portsmouth who have played two games more than the Trotters. Wanderers have won their last four games whilst on League One duty and have claimed maximum points more times than any other side in the division, therefore it’s no surprise to see them priced as one of the favourites to make the jump to the second tier at a best price of 4/7.

Portsmouth – 4/5

Portsmouth finished the 2022/23 campaign two positions and seven points adrift of the play-off places, however their lofty position in the current campaign has given their fans hope that they can haul themselves into the Championship via the automatic promotion places. As things stand, Pompey sit at the summit of the division with two points separating them from second-placed Bolton Wanderers (who have two games in hand) and the bookmakers go odds-on at a best price of 4/5 that they haul themselves up to the second tier at the end of the season.

Peterborough United – 10/11

Peterborough United dropped down from the Championship and into League One at the end of the 2021/22 season and failed to make it into the play-off final last term after squandering a four-goal lead in the two-legged semi-finals to Sheffield Wednesday who subsequently made the jump. The Posh are looking well-placed to grab themselves another bite of the play-off cherry this time around and the bookmakers go 10/11 that they make it back to the Championship at the second time of asking.

01.08.23

Derby County – 13/8 for Promotion

Derby County’s defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on the final day of the regular season resulted in them missing out on a play-off place by just a single point, the Rams now condemned to a second season in the third tier. Nevertheless hopes will be high that the East Midlands outfit can return to the Championship after a two-season absence at the end of the 2023/24 campaign and most bookmakers go best odds of 13/8 that this proves to be the case.

The Rams get their 2023/24 League One campaign underway on Saturday afternoon when they entertain Wigan Athletic at Pride Park, the home side odds-on favourites to collect all three points at best odds of 4/6.

Bolton Wanderers – 11/4 for Promotion

Bolton Wanderers lost 2-1 on aggregate to Barnsley in the League One play-off semi-final, the Trotters having finished in fifth position at the end of the regular campaign and like Derby County, they will spend a second season in the third tier. The general consensus is that Bolton will be one of the main contenders for Promotion next term and the leading UK bookmakers go as high as 11/4 that they find themselves in the Championship at the end of next term.

Wanderers get their 2023/24 League One campaign underway on Saturday afternoon when they entertain Lincoln City, the Lancashire outfit firm favourites to get their season off to a winning start at a best price of 4/6.

Portsmouth – 3/1 for Promotion

Portsmouth fell short of the play-offs by seven points at the end of the regular 2022/23 League One season but the south-coast are fancied to be one of the main contenders for promotion in the upcoming campaign. Pompey have strengthened during the summer and they will be a tough side to beat throughout 2023/24, the bookmakers going 3/1 that they get themselves promoted and 10/1 that they clinch the League One title.

Pompey get their 2023/24 League One campaign underway on Saturday afternoon when they entertain Bristol Rovers, the home side odds-on at a best price of 17/20 to get their campaign off to a winning start.

Peterborough United – 7/2 for Promotion

Peterborough United looked very much as though they were on their way to the League One play-off final after demolishing Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 in the semi-final first leg, however they collapsed against the Owls in the return fixture when losing by the same scoreline in 90 minutes and lost in a subsequent penalty shoot-out. The Posh managed automatic promotion to the Championship in 2020/21 but dropped straight back down the following season. Will they return to the second tier at the end of 2023/24? The bookies go a general 7/2 that they do.

Peterborough get their season underway on Saturday afternoon when they travel to Reading, the visitors favourites to collect all three points at best odds of 13/10.

League One Promotion 23/24 Best Odds

13/8 – Derby County

11/4 – Bolton Wanderers

3/1 – Portsmouth

7/2 – Peterborough United

League One Title 23/24 Best Odds

9/2 – Derby County

15/2 – Bolton Wanderers

10/1 – Portsmouth

11/1 – Barnsley

12/1 – Peterborough United