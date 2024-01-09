League One Betting Odds: Carlisle United big favourites for the drop

League One Odds

The 2023/24 League One campaign is past the half-way point and several sides are struggling at the bottom end of the division, therefore now is an excellent time to register with our featured UK bookmakers where you can find the very best League One odds and free bet offers.

Carlisle United gained promotion to League One after beating Stockport County in the League Two play-off final last season, however there’s every possibility that the Cumbrians will drop straight back down to the fourth tier in 2023/24.

It was a long journey home for travelling Carlisle United fans on Saturday afternoon after their side had lost 2-1 at Exeter City, this disappointing result being the Cumbrians’ 14th league defeat of the season. Since winning promotion to League One at the end of last season via the play-offs, Paul Simpson’s men have managed just four wins whilst in league action and there seems every possibility that their stay in the third tier will be a particularly brief one.

As things stand, the Cumbrians sit second from bottom in the League One table, having played one game more than the sides immediately surrounding them in the lower echelons of the division. Just two points separate Carlisle from bottom side Fleetwood Town while they are three points behind third-from-bottom side Cheltenham Town.

Carlisle’s new American owners will be splashing the cash this month and this should be to the benefit of the team, however a corner needs to be turned now, otherwise the Cumbrians may find themselves cast adrift at the foot of the table.

At the time of writing, the bookmakers are very much of the opinion that Simpson’s men will drop out of the division at the end of 2023/24, most firms going 1/5 that this proves to be the case. Second in the betting are current bottom side Fleetwood Town at 4/11 while Cheltenham Town are a 10/11 shot for relegation this term.

League One Relegation Odds

1/5 – Carlisle United

4/11 – Fleetwood Town

10/11 – Cheltenham Town

7/5 – Exeter City