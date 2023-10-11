Latvia v Armenia Match Preview & Best Odds

Each of the three baltic nations sit at the foot of their respective Euro 2024 qualifying group tables but Latvia will look to get their first win of the campaign when they entertain an Armenia side which have won just two of their five Euro qualifiers, therefore now is a great time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can take advantage of some excellent Latvia free bets and other great Euro 2024 promotions ahead of this meeting.

Latvia remain marooned at the foot of their Euro 2024 qualifying group after defeats in each of their five Group D matches and the likelihood of them getting one over on Armenia looks somewhat slim.

Having lost all five of their opening five Euro 2024 qualifying games and going down 2-0 to Wales in their last outing, Latvia are destined to finish at the foot of the table. The small Baltic nation defied the odds to reach the 2004 European Championships but that seems a very long time ago now, the side losing all-but-two of their last twelve qualifying games. The defeat to the Welsh came on the back of a 5-0 demolition by Croatia, disappointing showings after some promising displays earlier in the campaign where Dainis Kazakevics’ men came close to collecting points on a few occasions.

Latvia managed promotion from League D in the UEFA Nations League but they now have just three matches left to get themselves off the mark in their Euro qualifiers and salvage a small amount of pride. To be fair, this is the best outcome they can realistically hope for.

Seven points separate Latvia from Armenia against whom they do battle on Thursday evening. The Armenians have never before qualified for a major international tournament but with three games left to play they find themselves very much in the mix. Coach Oleksandr Petrakov will be eager to capitalise on the progress which his side has made so far – the most notable result being a win in Wales – and keep within spitting distance of second-placed Turkey in the Group D table.

All-in-all, it’s hard to envisage anything other than an away win in this one. Latvia have scored just three goals in their five Euro qualifiers and they failed to find the net at all in their two outings in September. The visitors head to Riga secure in the knowledge that they can draw level or even overtake Turkey if the latter lose to group leaders Croatia and we envisage them heading home with the three points in the bag, as well as a clean sheet.

Back Armenia to win-to-nil at best odds of 2/1