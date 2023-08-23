Kylian Mbappe Next Club Odds: PSG star to extend contract?

Kylian Mbappe Odds

Kylian Mbappe had made it clear that he wishes to move away from Paris Saint-Germain this summer although indications are that he may extend his contract, therefore why not register a new betting account with any of our featured bookmaker partners and get hold of the very best Kylian Mbappe odds and offers ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Update: 23.08.23

Kylian Mbappe returned to first-team action when he scored in a 1-1 draw with Toulouse last weekend and reports suggest that the forward may be considering renewing his contract with the club in what would be a huge U-turn.

Paris Saint-Germain had been looking to offload Kylian Mbappe during the summer transfer window and had banished the forward from the main group, the player instead training with a group of so-called ‘undesirables’ such as Julian Draxler and Georginio Wijnaldum. The 24-year-old turned down a £259 million offer from Saudi side Al-Hilal despite confirming that he had no intention of staying in the French capital.

It had been envisaged that Mbappe would sign with Real Madrid ahead of the 2024/25 campaign but with Mbappe now integrated back into the first-team, it seems as though any rift has been patched up along with a possibility that he may pen a new deal with the club beyond next summer.

Mbappe has apparently been pleased with the summer recruitment at the club and this could prompt him to sign a new contract, according to some reports. The player returned to action in PSG’s upcoming clash with Toulouse on Saturday and the likelihood is that he will feature heavily throughout the season.

According to reports, PSG will only let Mbappe go for £213million, a world record fee which is unlikely to be met by any club. Real Madrid are reportedly lining-up a bid of around £103million for the player who has under twelve months left on his contract, however the French champions are confident that they will agree a new contract with the player.

Kylian Mbappe Club After Summer Best Odds

1/10 – Stay at PSG

11/2 – Real Madrid

20/1 – Any Saudi Arabian Club

25/1 – Chelsea

25/1 – Barcelona

25/1 – Any MLS Club

33/1 – Liverpool

Update: 01.08.23

There is still huge uncertainty as to where Kylian Mbappe will be plying his trade next season and PSG have apparently taken a couple of ‘unexpected’ steps in their continuing battle with the player.

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are currently in a dispute with Kylian Mbappe, the player having been left out of the club’s tour of South Korea and Japan due to his failure to accept a single-season option on his current deal. As such, the 24-year-old can leave on a free in less than twelve months’ time and rumours suggest that he has already agreed on a move Real Madrid when his current contract comes to an end in 2024.

The relationship between PSG and Mbappe has collapsed completely and the possibility is that he will watch the entire 2023/24 season from the stands in the event that he doesn’t leave this summer. PSG want to offload him but the player is happy to remain at the club and land massive bonuses.

It is believed that Mbappe was surprised to have been left out of the pre-season tour to the Far East and it was also unexpected that the club would withhold the player’s loyalty bonus of €40 million. This will clearly leave Mbappe furious and do nothing to heal the rift between player and club. As a result of this, there are few options left for either party other than a move to Real Madrid.

The deadline for Mbappe to be reunited with the rest of the squad is August 12th – the start of the new season – but the likelihood of this happening is close to zero.

Kylian Mbappe Club After Summer Best Odds

10/11 – Real Madrid

2/1 – Stay at PSG

16/1 – Liverpool

25/1 – Chelsea

33/1 – Any Saudi Arabian Club

50/1 – Manchester City

50/1 – Barcelona

50/1 – Manchester United

66/1 – Arsenal

66/1 – Newcastle United

Update: 27.07.23

Kylian Mbappe looks set to leave PSG this summer but it is still unclear as to where his next destination will be, however there is a real possibility that he will end up at Real Madrid for the 2023/24 campaign.

Harry Kane has been one of the big transfer stories of the summer but it is now starting to look rather unlikely that he will leave Tottenham Hotspur, therefore it is Kylian Mbappe who has been hitting the headlines of late. The PSG was on course to leave his French employers on a free next summer with Real Madrid firm favourites to secure his signature, however the Spanish giants are on course to sign him before the end of the current transfer window at best odds of 5/4 (lowest price 4/6). It seems that the player will make a move before his contract comes to an end and that makes things far more difficult given that it would involve club’s needing to part with a substantial sum of money.

The next likely scenario according to the bookmakers is for Mbappe to stay put at PSG, the bookies going best odds of 7/4 for this to happen. This would likely mean that the player would stay on the books for the remainder of his contract and thus PSG would lose him on a free in 2024, something that the French club clearly won’t be happy with. Next in the betting market is a move to a Saudi Pro League club ad you can get a handsome 5/1 on ANY Saudi team getting their hands on Mbappe before the summer transfer window slams shut.

Kylian Mbappe Next Club Best Odds

5/4 – Real Madrid

7/4 – Stay at PSG

5/1 – Any Saudi Pro League Club

50/1 – Manchester City

50/1 – Chelsea

50/1 – Arsenal

50/1 – Manchester United

50/1 – Liverpool

Update: 18.07.23

Kylian Mbappe has returned to pre-season training with current employers Paris Saint-Germain but he continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid during the current transfer window.

French international star Kylian Mbappe is reportedly refusing to extend his contract with PSG to 2025 and as such the club are expected to offload him during the summer transfer window and thus avoid losing him on a free when his deal comes to an end in twelve months time.

Mbappe’s stance has been one of the big news headlines of the summer transfer window and Real Madrid are big favourites to secure his signature before the summer sales draw to a close. Indeed, some reports suggest that the Spanish club have drafted up a huge contract worth in excess of €800 million to lure him to the Bernabeu.

Other reports suggest that other members of the PSG playing squad are less than happy about him Mbappe has been conducting himself although it seems that he has been welcomed back to pre-season training with open arms, at least by his team-mates.

Mbappe has stated that he intends to play with PSG throughout the 2023/24 campaign and doesn’t intend to leave any time soon, however due to his failure to agree to a new deal, this would mean that he could leave as a free agent in 12 months’ time, something that PSG won’t be keen to let happen.

Kylian Mbappe Next Club Best Odds

4/6 – Real Madrid

6/5 – Stay at PSG

20/1 – Manchester United

40/1 – Liverpool

40/1 – Manchester City

Update: 06.07.23

Christophe Galtier has now departed from his position as manager of Paris Saint-Germain and with Luis Enrique now in the hot-seat, rumours regarding the future of Kylian Mbappe have intensified.

Kylian Mbappe has been one of the biggest transfer stories of the summer with rumours continuing with regard to his future club. New PSG boss Luis Enrique held his very first press conference as manager of the club and following the announcement and the comments from the club boss regarding Mbappe and the fact that he has been given an ultimatum with his contract, it seems that he could well be on the way out.

At the time of writing, Real Madrid are deemed the side most likely to secure Mbappe’s signature during the summer transfer window with some bookmakers going as low as 4/7 that he ends up at the Bernabeu (best price of 11/10), while Manchester United and Liverpool are available at 18/1 and 40/1 respectively on the betting market.

Mbappe to stay put at his current club is priced at 11/10 but with just twelve months left on his contract and no likelihood of him renewing this in a year’s time, PSG will be anxious not to lose him on a free.

Kylian Mbappe Next Club Best Odds

11/10 – Real Madrid

11/10 – Stay at PSG

18/1 – Manchester United

40/1 – Liverpool

50/1 – Manchester City

50/1 – Arsenal

70/1 – Newcastle United

70/1 – Bayern Munich

Update: 26.06.23

Kylian Mbappe still has twelve months left on his contract at PSG but he intends to move to pastures new during the summer transfer window, but only if he doesn’t suffer financially.

PSG star Kylian Mbappe is edging closer to a summer move to Real Madrid, however he still has twelve months left on his contract with the French champions and stands to lose out on a £77 million loyalty bonus were he to move to the Bernabeu before the start of the 2023/24 campaign. As such, the player has made it clear that he will only accept a move if he doesn’t lose out on this bonus. Should PSG not agree to this, then the real danger is that he stays at the club and moves on a free next summer when his current deal comes to an end. This way the French club would get nothing.

Mbappe has been considering signing a pre-contract deal with the Spanish Giants in January prior to moving to the club once his contract with PSG expires. This way he would receive his remaining wages – worth an estimated £51 million for the twelve months – as well as his bonus and a signing-on fee from real worth up to £108 million. Mbappe has had assurances from Lamary that the package on offer will be the same as the offer from a year ago.

PSG are reportedly asking for nothing less than £170 million for Mbappe and the player has been told that he will indeed be put on the market should he fail to reconsider his contract stance.

Kylian Mbappe Next Club Best Odds

4/6 – Real Madrid

7/5 – Stay at PSG

16/1 – Manchester United

40/1 – Manchester City

40/1 – Chelsea

50/1 – Liverpool

50/1 – Bayern Munich

50/1 – Arsenal

66/1 – Newcastle United

Update: 21.06.23

There’s now reason to believe that PSG star Kylian Mbappe may not be set for a move to pastures new this summer and might see out his contract at the French club. Nevertheless, this would mean that PSG could risk losing him for nothing if they fail to offload him during the current transfer window.

See out current contract

There have been many rumours surrounding the future of Kylian Mbappe who had stated that he wouldn’t be signing any extension to his contract with Paris Saint Germain. Nevertheless the player has made it clear that he fully intends to see out his current deal with the French champions and this will be a boost to Luis Enrique who is expected to be announced as new PSG manager in the next few days.

Lose Mbappe for nothing

Nevertheless, if Kylian Mbappe does see out his contract, it would mean that PSG could lose the player for nothing when his deal comes to an end. As such, there is every possibility that they will be looking to offload him during the current transfer window. If that is the case, then Real Madrid remain the side deemed most likely to secure his signature at a best price of 15/4 (lowest odds 7/4), these odds having drifted from a best price of 11/10 just over a week ago.

Odds slashed for move to Red Devils

The odds on Mbappe moving from PSG to Manchester United this summer have been slashed with some bookmakers going as low as 7/2 that such a move takes place (best odds 6/1), while a move to Premier League champions Manchester City is on the table at a best price of 33/1, the same as Arsenal and Chelsea.

Kylian Mbappe Next Club Best Odds

1/2 – Stay at PSG this summer

15/4 – Real Madrid

6/1 – Manchester United

33/1 – Manchester City

33/1 – Arsenal

33/1 – Chelsea

40/1 – Liverpool

50/1 – Newcastle United

50/1 – Bayern Munich

13.06.23

Reports have emerged which suggest that Kylian Mbappe may be intending to move away from Paris Saint-Germain during the summer transfer window, however where will his next destination be?

High alert

Kylian Mbappe has stunned French champions Paris Saint-Germain by making it clear that he doesn’t intend to trigger a twelve-month extension to his present contract. This has put Europe’s biggest clubs on high alert and the leading UK betting sites have priced Real Madrid up as firm favourite to secure the signature of the 24-year-old.

On the move this summer

Mbappe’s current contract comes to an end in 2024 and with Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi making it clear that he won’t let the player leave without a fee, the likelihood is that he will be on the move this summer. Real Madrid will be looking to replace recently-departed Karim Benzema and are priced as low as 4/6 (best odds 11/10) to lure Mbappe to the Bernabeu, however who else is in the frame to secure his signature?

Unlikely to choose Old Trafford

Manchester United are the only other side at single figures on the betting market, Erik ten Hag also needing to sign a new striker this summer. Both United are Real have been linked to Harry Kane as well as Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and now Mbappe, however it seems unlikely that the latter will choose Old Trafford over a move to Real Madrid, even with the Red Devils back in the Champions League.

Kylian Mbappe Next Club Best Odds

11/10 – Real Madrid

10/1 – Manchester United

25/1 – Manchester City

28/1 – Newcastle United

33/1 – Liverpool

33/1 – Bayern Munich