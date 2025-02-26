Kilmarnock entertain Rangers in the Scottish Premiership tonight and as such, now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK and Irish betting sites where you can take advantage of the best Kilmarnock versus Rangers odds and Scottish Premiership free bets.

Kilmarnock v Rangers Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Wednesday 26th February 2025

Rangers are realistically out of the running in the Scottish Premiership title race but they will nevertheless be eager to get things off to the best possible start under new manager Barry Ferguson when they face Kilmarnock at Rugby Park tonight.

Dominant

Philippe Clement’s reign at Ibrox came to an end earlier this week following a hugely disappointing 2-0 defeat to St Mirren and the former Rangers boss has been replaced in the hot-seat by Barry Ferguson. The Gers have suffered defeat in two of their last three outings across competitions, most notably a 1-0 defeat to Queens Park in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup, however they have been dominant against Kilmarnock in recent seasons and will be confident of success here.

Inconsistent

Kilmarnock got their 2024/25 campaign off to an extremely slow start with exits from the Europa League and Conference League at the qualifying stages, as well as an early exit from the Scottish League Cup and no wins in their opening six Scottish Premiership matches. Derek McInnes’ side have picked things up slightly since then but they are still struggling with inconsistency and currently sit in 9th position in the league standings, just four points above the bottom two.

Motivated

All things considered, Rangers will be motivated to respond in positive fashion to their recent disappointing results and given their strong head-to-head record against Kilmarnock, we envisage the visitors collecting all three points whilst keeping a clean sheet into the bargain.

Back Rangers to win-to-nil at best odds of 13/8 with BetVictor Bookmakers

