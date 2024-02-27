Kilmarnock v Rangers Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 7.45pm UK Time, Wednesday 28th February 2024

After 27 rounds of Scottish Premiership fixtures, Rangers hold a two point lead over arch-rivals Celtic at the summit of the table and Philippe Clement’s men will be eager to hold onto this lead when they travel to Rugby Park on Wednesday evening.

Different sort of pressure

Rangers have edged themselves ahead of arch-rivals Celtic in the race for the Scottish Premiership title and they are now facing an entirely different sort of pressure as they desperately bid to take the trophy. These higher stakes didn’t affect the Light Blues at the weekend when they demolished Heart of Midlothian to the tune of 5-0, this result extending their winning run across competitions to nine games. The Gers will soon come up against Benfica in the Europa League and manager Philippe Clement will clearly fully understand the importance of keeping this winning run going in the hope that Celtic will slip-up between now and the end of the campaign.The next Old Firm derby match takes place on April 7th and this could prove to be pivotal in the race for the Scottish Premiership trophy, therefore Rangers will be eager to go into this match with an advantage.

Impressed in their own way

Rangers have found the back of the net eleven times in their last three outings, however Kilmarnock have impressed in their own way with just a single defeat in their last fourteen games. This defeat came at the hands of Rangers on 2nd January and since then, the Ayrshire side have scored no more than two goals in their subsequent seven matches while conceding just four times during this time. Having held defending Premiership champions Celtic to a draw earlier this month, Killie brushed aside Aberdeen to the tune of 2-0 in their last outing and as things stand they sit in fourth position in the league table with two points separating them from fifth-placed St Mirren.

Light work

Rangers may have made light work of the Jambos in their weekend outing but we don’t expect them to dominate quite so much at Rugby Park on Wednesday evening. Nevertheless, the Light Blues are enjoying some excellent momentum right now and we envisage them getting the job done here with a workmanlike performance.

