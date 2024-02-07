Jurgen Klopp Next Club Betting Odds

Jurgen Klopp Odds

Jurgen Klopp has announced that he will leave Liverpool at the end of the current season and as such, now is a great time to check out the very best Jurgen Klopp odds which you can find simply by registering with any of our featured UK and Irish betting sites using the links provided.

Jurgen Klopp Next Club Betting Odds

Update: 07.02.24

The dream is on for Germany supporters, however they must wait until the end of the 2023/24 campaign before they can perhaps start celebrating the arrival of Jurgen Klopp from Merseyside.

It still isn’t known where Jurgen Klopp will decide to move to once he leaves Liverpool at the end of the season but the chances are that he will either take the reins at a Bundesliga side or alternatively he may well take charge of the German national team. The latter does appear likely given that German football association (DFB) decided to dispense with the services of Hansi Flick less than twelve months before the 2024 European Championships. Since then, former RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann was appointed by the DFB but only until the Euros come to an end.

The German newspapers are speculating whether Klopp’s next position will be as head coach of the national team, however many fans accept that patience will be needed. The timeline ahead of the World Cup in 2026 is rather complicated given that the national side will need to have a new head coach in place once Nagelsmann leaves in August. Klopp has made it clear that he won’t be coaching any side throughout 2024/25 and as such, the DFB would need to appoint someone in a caretaker capacity.

The odds on the Liverpool manager taking the reins at the Germany national team as his next position have been slashed to as low as 2/9 (best price 2/5), while a move to La Liga side Barcelona is next in the market at a best price of 8/1 (lowest odds 5/1).

2/5 – German National Team

8/1 – Barcelona

8/1 – Any Saudi Arabian Team

11/1 – Real Madrid

12/1 – Borussia Dortmund

14/1 – Paris Saint-Germain

16/1 – England National Team

16/1 – AC Milan

16/1 – Bayer Leverkusen

16/1 – Atletico Madrid

16/1 – Juventus

29.01.24

Once he leaves Liverpool at the end of the current campaign, Jurgen Klopp will be free to take charge at another club or perhaps even a national team, however where will he end up this summer?

Since announcing that he will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, Jurgen Klopp’s next managerial appointment has been open to much speculation. The German manager has already stated that he doesn’t intend to take charge at any other Premier League side after clinching multiple trophies with the Reds, his trophy haul consisting of the Champions League trophy, Premier League trophy, Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup and EFL Cup.

Once his time at Liverpool comes to an end, it is fairly certain that the German’s services will be in huge demand and the bookmakers are united in where his next appointment will be. As things stand, it seems that the most likely destination for Klopp will be back to his homeland where he seems destined to take charge of the German national team at a best price of just 2/5 (lowest odds 2/9). The current Germany head coach is Julian Nagelsmann who is one of the market leaders for Next Liverpool Manager.

Second favourite to secure the services of Klopp are Barcelona at a best price of 8/1 while their El Clasico rivals Real Madrid come in next at best odds of 11/1. Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain complete the top five in the betting at a best price of 12/1 and 14/1 respectively while Klopp is a 16/1 shot (lowest odds 6/1) to replace Gareth Southgate as England manager.