Jadon Sancho Next Club Betting Odds

Update: 22.07.24

While there’s every chance that Jadon Sancho will stay at Manchester United at the end of the summer transfer window, reports suggest that PSG are edging closer to agreeing personal terms with the player.

Close to agreeing personal terms

Paris Saint Germain are said to be extremely interested in securing the signature of Jadon Sancho and the French side are reportedly close to agreeing personal terms with the 24-year-old. PSG are searching for a suitable replacement for Kylian Mbappe and the club are looking to hold talks with Manchester United in the next few days regarding a possible transfer.

Positive talks

Having watched the winger put in an impressive showing in the Champions League semi-final whilst on loan at Borussia Dortmund last season, PSG boss Luis Enrique is said to be very keen in bringing him to the French capital before the end of the summer transfer window. Positive talks have been taking place between PSG and representatives of Sancho, however a move depends on PSG’s ability to make an offer which will convince the Red Devils to part company with the player.

Long standing dispute

Sancho and Erik Ten Hag have settled their long standing dispute which started in September 2023 and the Manchester United boss has made it clear that himself and Sancho had drawn a line on the back of a positive meeting and that the player would be available for selection. Nevertheless, while the bookies go Evens that Sancho will stay at Old Trafford after the summer and into the new campaign, some firms go the same price (best odds 15/8) that he up sticks and moves to PSG.

Serie A

Juventus have been seen as another possibility for Sancho and the Serie A side are 8/1 to secure his signature this summer while a move to Borussia Dortmund – once seen as likely – is now out at a best price of 20/1 (lowest odds 6/1).

Jadon Sancho Next Club Best Odds

Evens – Stay at Manchester United

15/8 – Paris Saint-Germain

8/1 – Juventus

18/1 – Any Saudi Pro League Club

20/1 – Borussia Dortmund

25/1 – Chelsea

Update: 16.07.24

After being linked with a move to several other clubs during the summer, it seems likely that Jadon Sancho will stay at Manchester United after he returned to training.

Differences resolved

Erik Ten Hag seems to have resolved the differences which existed between himself and Jadon Sancho, the player having branded the Red Devils boss a liar on social media outlets. The United manager hasn’t revealed whether or not the player has a place in his plans for the new season but he has returned back to the club and has been involved in pre-season training. Ten Hag has made it clear that the bust-up is now firmly in the past and a line has been drawn, however he wouldn’t make any statement whether the 24-year-old is likely to stay with the club.

First team players

Ten Hag will be hopeful that the reintroduction of key first team players will result in an improvement in performances in the side’s pre-season campaign, their most recent outing ending in a 1-0 defeat to Norwegian side Rosenborg. Sancho played no part in this exchange but the player is now priced at just 1/4 to be part of the Manchester United side at the start of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign.

Important part

Sancho was an important part (whilst on loan) of the Borussia Dortmund side which made it through to the final of the Champions League and while it seemed conceivable that the Bundesliga club would sign him during the summer, the odds on them doing that have drifted from 2/1 to a best price of 12/1. Juventus are seen as the main alternative to Sancho staying at United, the Serie A outfit best odds of 9/2 to secure his signature before the summer transfer window slams shut.

Jadon Sancho Next Club Best Odds

1/4 – To Stay at Manchester United

9/2 – Juventus

12/1 – Borussia Dortmund

20/1 – PSG

25/1 – Chelsea

Update: 18.06.24

Manchester United are reportedly looking to offload exiled winger Jadon Sancho, however where might the player be plying his trade at the end of the summer transfer window?

Far from happy

Jadon Sancho’s time spent under Erik Ten Hag was far from happy and having clashed with the Manchester United boss on more than one occasion, he was subsequently exiled from Old Trafford and spent the last few months of last season with Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund with whom he contested the Champions League final. Now that Erik Ten Hag’s future at the Red Devils has been confirmed, the chances of Sancho staying on the books with the club seems remote and a move elsewhere is very much on the cards this summer.

Important part

Given that Sancho was an important part of the Borussia Dortmund squad (whilst on loan), it is entirely possible that the club will secure his signature before the start of next season and the bookies make the Champions League finalists slight favourites to put him on the books at a best price of 2/1 (lowest odds 11/8). Nevertheless, there is every chance that he will remain at Manchester United and this outcome is priced at best odds of 3/1 although some bookmakers go as low as Evens that he stays put.

Disappointing

Paris Saint-Germain is seen as another possible destination for the winger this summer and the French side are priced at best odds of 12/1 to secure his signature, while Chelsea are an 18/1 shot to add him to the squad as the club look to bounce back from what was a hugely disappointing 2023/24 campaign.

Many suitors

Manchester United are reportedly asking for £40 million for Sancho and this will certainly be beyond the means of many clubs, however there are certain to be a great many suitors should he appear on the market in the coming months and all things considered, the chances are that he will sign for Borussia Dortmund on a permanent basis before the start of the 2024/25 Bundesliga campaign.

Jadon Sancho Next Club Best Odds

2/1 – Borussia Dortmund

3/1 – Stay at Manchester United

12/1 – Paris Saint-Germain

18/1 – Chelsea

18/1 – Any Saudi Pro League Club

18/1 – Bayern Munich

20/1 – Liverpool

11.06.24

The likelihood of Jadon Sancho moving to pastures new has increased following the news that Erik Ten Hag is to stay on as Manchester United manager.

Out of favour

After falling out of favour with Erik Ten Hag following disagreements with the Manchester United boss, Jadon Sancho was exiled from the club and spent the latter half of 2023/24 with former employers Borussia Dortmund whom he assisted in their quest to make it all the way to the Champions League final. Following United’s announcement that Erik Ten Hag won’t be leaving this summer, the chances of Sancho also remaining at Old Trafford this summer look rather bleak and reports indicate that a £40 million price tag has been placed on him.

Leading the race

Many clubs will be fighting to secure the 24-year-old’s signature but Borussia Dortmund are leading the race with the bookmakers going a best price of 3/2 that he ends up with the beaten Champions League finalists. Sancho made a start in eleven Bundesliga matches for Dortmund and he featured in eight Champions League matches, including the final where he played for almost the full 90 minutes in the 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid.

Willing to cough up

Sancho was sold by Dortmund to Manchester United for £73 million in 2021 and the Red Devils are eager to recoup at least part of this hefty investment by asking £40 million for the winger. Whether the Yellow and Blacks are willing to cough up this amount remains to be seen and other contenders which could be interested in forking out include PSG at 12/1 and Chelsea at 16/1.

Jadon Sancho Next Club Best Odds

3/2 – Borussia Dortmund

11/4 – Stay at Manchester United

12/1 – Paris Saint-Germain

16/1 – Chelsea