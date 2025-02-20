Premier League strugglers Ipswich Town play host to Tottenham Hotspur at Portman Road on Saturday afternoon and as such, why not register a new betting account with any of our featured UK bookmakers where you can indulge yourself with a wide range of Premier League free bets and the latest Ipswich Town versus Tottenham Hotspur odds, ahead of this clash.

Ipswich Town v Tottenham Hotspur Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 22nd February 2025

Tottenham Hotspur were memorably beaten by Premier League strugglers Ipswich Town when the two sides locked horns in the capital earlier in the season and revenge will be on the cards for Ange Postecoglou when they do battle a second time in East Anglia this weekend.

Came up trumps

Tottenham Hotspur came up trumps against an injury-ravaged Manchester United last time out, however the North London outfit are still seven points adrift of the top half of the Premier League table and the chances of them securing a place in European competition next season lie with success in the Europa League. The win over the Red Devils was an excellent response to back-to-back exits from the EFL Cup and FA Cup, however even a win at Portman Road at the weekend will do nothing to improve Spurs’ league position, 11th placed Brentford currently sitting four points clear of their city rivals.

Ten men

Ipswich Town’s 25 Premier League outings have returned a paltry 3 wins (along with 8 draws and 14 defeats) and they sit third from bottom in the standings. Nevertheless, a win at home to Tottenham Hotspur could lift them clear of the drop zone and above Wolves (should the latter lose at AFC Bournemouth the same afternoon). A 1-1 draw with Aston Villa last weekend was a decent result for the Tractor Boys, especially since they were down to ten men for the second half, and given that they beaten Spurs in their last four top-flight meetings, confidence may well be quite high in the home camp ahead of this match.

Praiseworthy

Ipswich Town’s performance at Villa Park was certainly praiseworthy but on the whole they have looked out of their depth in the top flight this season. We don’t envisage Kieran McKenna’s men being blown out of the water here but we do envisage the visitors edging their way to a narrow win on their travels on Saturday afternoon.

