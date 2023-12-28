Ipswich Town v Queens Park Rangers Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 7.45pm, Friday 29th December 2023

Ipswich Town remain very much in the hunt for the 2023/24 Championship title despite embarking upon a three-game winless run and they will be eager for all three points when they entertain struggling Queens Park Rangers at Portman Road on Friday evening.

Christmas cheer may well be in short supply at Portman Road right now on the back of Ipswich Town’s 2-2 draw with Norwich City and hugely disappointing 4-0 defeat to Leeds United, however hopes are high that the Tractor Boys can get their title bid back on track when they entertain Championship strugglers QPR on Friday evening. The visit of table-toppers Leicester City on Boxing Day gave Ipswich Town the chance to blow wide open the title race, however with the spoils being shared on that occasion, the East Anglians are six points adrift of the Foxes and just five points above third-placed Southampton.

Queens Park Rangers experienced the usual ‘new manager bounce’ following the appointment of Marti Cifuentes, the West London outfit losing just one of their opening seven games under his tenure. Nevertheless, the Spaniard has found the going much tougher of late and Rangers will be going all-out to end a three-game losing run when they travel to East Anglia on Friday. QPR have managed to find the back of the net just once in 360 minutes of football and this will hardly help their cause at Portman Road this weekend.

Defensive discipline has been absent at times for the Tractor Boys this season but they have been free-scoring throughout the campaign with 48 goals scored whilst in league action this term – more than any other side except leaders Leicester City. As such, we’ll be siding with the home side to reignite their title bid by taking all three points from their weekend clash with QPR.

Back Ipswich Town to win and both teams to score at best odds of 9/4